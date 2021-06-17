Celia Jiménez here, still surprised that Proposition 218 passed in North Monterey County. That’s the one to increase property taxes to fund North County Fire Protection District of Monterey County.
I do see the need for additional funding. But I had my reservations given that Measure T failed back in 2019. Also, my editor Mary Duan asked me several times if the numbers were right (the amounts seemed too high, she said) when I was covering the story back in April. Duan even called North County FPD to confirm if commercial and industrial areas would pay $283.38 per year per acre with the new assessment.
North County FPD covers Royal Oaks, Prunedale, Pajaro, Oak Hills, Castroville, Las Lomas, Elkhorn and Moss Landing. According to a 2020 report from the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County, it’s the second busiest fire department in the county. And it has been operating with the bare minimum since 2019—“We’re amazingly underfunded,” says County Supervisor John Phillips, whose district includes North County. The fire district's main revenue source historically was the Moss Landing power plant, but that has decreased in the past two decades.
Prop. 218 passed with 58.1 percent on Tuesday, June 15. Board member Ramon Gomez says it will secure permanent funding for the fire district: “We're going to have a stable fire district for years to come.” Gomez and Phillips both say it was successful because this time they did a better job informing the community about the need. “Two years ago, we lost about 30 or 33 percent of our firefighters because the parcel tax failed, which was devastating for the district.”
I reached out to people who live in the district, and many were thrilled with the results. Wayne Andrews said his annual home insurance has increased from $1,600 to over $5,000 over the past six years. “I’m hoping there may be a trickle-down effect in the future and our area may be re-zoned,” Andrews wrote. Kalle Beck was saddened they needed a special ballot to fund the fire department—“With our current droughts and recent years of fires the last thing I want underfunded is the fire department.”
Others shared their discontent, saying it will affect people who live paycheck to paycheck. “I'll probably have to move, we're on Social Security and can't afford higher property taxes,” Karen Reed Sherman said.
Gomez says the fire district will start receiving Prop. 218 tax money next year and they will hire several firefighters. Phillips says this is the first step to rebuilding the fire department. He hopes that once a battery storage facility in Moss Landing is up and running, and cannabis cultivation revenue from the region comes in, the fire department will have enough funds to bring in a medical technician on its fire engines.
I know there are differing opinions about the outcome of Prop. 218 in North County, and even though I’m not a property owner in the area, I’m glad North County FPD will get additional funding and additional firefighters. Having more personnel will mean a happier workforce and better services in one of the busiest areas in Monterey County.
