Dave Faries here, observing that when you play Pebble Beach Golf Links, there are times when greatness, when momentousness envelops you.
This is where Jack hit his 1 iron. Right there Tom called his miraculous shot from the rough. Here Jordan defied death for a chance at birdie. Standing on the 18th fairway, one of my playing partners almost gasped as he said, “How did Tiger reach the green from here?”
No last names are necessary in this reverie. But you may have noticed a trend in the flood of memories from iconic shots in major tournaments past. As U.S. soccer legend Brandy Chastain mentioned last Tuesday while sitting in the Pebble Beach Visitors Center, “This place has been missing something.”
July 6-9, for the first time in its storied 77-year history, golf’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship will take place on one of the sport's most revered courses.
Let that sink in. Juli Inkster won the California Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach in 1981 and captured the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational in 1990, but the latter is a casual, non-tour event. For women’s tournaments of national consequence at the famed course, you have to go back a ways.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship played here twice—1940 and 1948. There was a Pebble Beach Championship for Women that drew the likes of 1921 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner Marion Hollins, but the rest of the field presented little challenge. Hollins won the event seven times.
Its run ended in 1951. That’s also the last time the LPGA Tour visited Pebble Beach, with Patty Berg topping the leaderboard. The year before the crown went to Babe Didrikson Zaharias. But modern stars like Michelle Wie West? “I’ve never played here before,” she says.
Last Tuesday, the United States Golf Association, which sanctions both the U.S. men’s and women’s Open Championship, hosted a media day at the course, drawing writers and television reporters from around the country, as well as golfers and stars from other women’s sports. There was a clear understanding that the 78th U.S. Women’s Open would be a milestone in the history of women’s sports, not just golf.
“Back in the ’90s we were starting to reap the success of Title IX,” observes Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. “We’re here to stay.”
How big is this going to be? Well, When the U.S. Women’s Open tees off in July, also for the first time ever women’s golf will be broadcast live in prime time on network television. There are other firsts associated with the tournament, but that’s pretty big.
There’s more. Already, USGA has received a record number of entries—2,107, eclipsing the old mark of 1,874 by a lot (I’m a writer, math is not my thing), which will be whittled down to 156 at qualifying competitions held across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Japan and Europe. Wie West has announced that it will be her last tournament as a professional. Retired greats like Annika Sorenstam are seeking their opportunity to challenge the course.
Morgan Pressel was still playing when the announcement was made in 2017 that Pebble Beach would host the 2023 tournament. She reportedly said at the time that she would have to put off retirement. Pressel didn’t—she’s now a Golf Channel analyst and will be a part of the broadcast team.
“There’s nothing more important than putting [major championships] on venues like Pebble Beach,” she explains. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.”
Chastain took a moment to choke back tears as she recalled walking the course watching male golfers and celebrities play in the Pro-Am—an event she has since played. Chastain revealed that her grandfather had wanted her to take up golf professionally. Someone brought laughter by suggesting that had Chastain become a golfer, winning celebrations would certainly be different. (Look it up.)
To play Pebble Beach—to bask in the course, its history and its future—is emotionally powerful. As one of my playing partners said after scuffing a shot, “Sometimes you get caught up in this place and can’t hit the ball.” Indeed. For my approach on the 13th, I needed an easy 9 iron but grabbed a 6 from my bag by mistake.
It was, however, one of the best 6 irons I’ve ever stroked. Cleared the green. Even put a divot in someone’s fence.
Yes, the USGA invited us to play the iconic course. Now I can say I played where 2022 U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee is about to make history, along with last year’s runner-up—and Monterey native—Mina Harigae and the best women golfers in the world.
I shot a fairly legitimate 90 (remember what I said about math?). Not bad.
