Good news, Highway 1 in Big Sur to remain open. April Fools’!
Good afternoon, and Happy Day After April Fools’ Day.
Sara Rubin here, wondering if there’s any holiday that’s more fun than one that’s all about harmlessly pranking people. (My lived-experience research on holidays reveals a clear answer: nope.)
We at the Weekly have a fun tradition of observing the occasion of April 1 with a little bit of light-hearted fake news online and print. A couple of years ago, our columnist Squid revealed a (fake) plan to make Highway 1 into a toll road. But that didn’t anger as many people as our 2015 report that In-N-Out Burger was scrapping its plan to move to Seaside, and instead a Burger King was coming in. Even astrologer Rob Breszny gets in on the action in his horoscopes. (Happy birthday to all you Aries out there.)
We publish the print edition on Thursdays, and it’s not every year that we go big and put an April Fools’ Day story in print, but it’s a tradition with roots that go back years. In 2004, we reported on the Disney Company’s plans to buy the city of Del Rey Oaks, and rename it Happiness, California. (Come to think of it, that might help the tiny city actually solve its perpetual budget woes.) In 2010, we reported on Monterey County Weekly’s own sudden plans to end the print edition (we’re still circulating in print!) and go all digital. In 1999, we reported on a (fake) plan by the U.S. Army to reopen Fort Ord—and to offer civilian training weeks.
This was similarly such a year, and so we put an April Fools’ story on the cover. It’s titled “A secret report, obtained by the Weekly, reveals a master plan to close Highway 1 to thru-traffic for good,” but there is no secret report (at least not that we know of) and there is no plan to close Highway 1 to thru-traffic for good (at least not that we know of).
So yes: The cover story in yesterday’s paper is not real, although I’d totally rent pack mules or ride on the funicular to explore Big Sur for the novelty of it. Like all of these previous years’ jokes, we do put some real reporting into it (all those figures on road repairs and firefighting costs are real) and there’s enough truth that a lot of readers believe it, or at least some of it. (Let’s be honest, did you really think the part about a white rhino preserve being developed on the coast of Big Sur was real? We left a lot of hints along the way.)
Not everybody thought it was funny, but based on your letters and comments, some readers think it’s actually a good start to a serious conversation about how to handle the burden of maintaining a highway that is literally falling into the ocean in a region that is facing a burden of overtourism and uncertain of how to handle it. If a little satire can spark a meaningful conversation, we’re pretty stoked here at the Weekly. Or if it just makes you laugh, we’re stoked about that too. And if you got caught in our little prank, well, sorry—and April Fools!
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
P.S. If you appreciate news coverage at a regional scale—and yes, the occasional April Fools’ Day joke—you can support our journalism directly by becoming a Weekly Insider. Thank you to those of you who have already joined; if you haven’t, please consider signing up today.
