Goodwill is not just about stuff, but about people.

’Tis the season for holiday shopping. Sara Rubin here, thinking about how to shop sensibly for gifts—I love giving people stuff they will like and use, but I also don’t want my feel-good gift-giving process to have a giant carbon footprint.

One way to do that, whether you’re shopping for yourself or for others: Look to secondhand goods. For a recent story about Goodwill Central Coast, Alan Martinson, vice president of retail and e-commerce, told me: “We are the original environmentalists. Part of our mission is really preserving the Earth’s resources, although we don’t get a lot of credit for it.”

At Goodwill’s regional headquarters in Salinas—a giant 98,000-square-foot warehouse with 21 loading docks—part of that spirit of repurposing is happening at an industrial scale. The first goal is to sell stuff that gets donated, either online or in Goodwill’s stores or outlets. What still hasn’t sold goes out the door by the trailer-load in different forms: bales of fabric that may be manufactured into products like mats that go under car brakes, or books to be re-pulped by publishers into paper.

The Salinas warehouse is a sight to behold, but my reporting about Goodwill made me realize it’s less about commerce than about people. While commerce is indeed huge, and revenue from retail sales last year exceeded $35 million at Goodwill Central Coast, the stores exist for a singular purpose: to give people jobs. And all that revenue goes into other workforce programs that are Goodwill’s underlying mission.

Workforce programs include those specific to people with criminal records, or who are otherwise struggling to find full-time employment. Many will land at Goodwill long-term, but the point is less about staffing Goodwill stores than it is about getting people trained up to work. Some workforce programs include a therapy component.

While reporting this story, I stopped by the Seaside Goodwill store. It’s a place I’ve been a thousand times—sometimes just to browse, sometimes to hunt for a specific item at an affordable price, sometimes to donate good-enough stuff that is collecting dust in my house. But this time, for the first time, I got to know some of the people working there.

Roshann Smith, who enrolled in Goodwill’s Organizational Work Program in 2015, is the smiling, chatty lead sales associate. She was trying to get off CalWorks and get a job, but after 10 years of staying home and raising kids and with limited work experience beyond foodservice, she was struggling. “Goodwill helped me change my life,” she says. “I needed to get off welfare and step up.”

And Marietta Avelino, the Seaside store manager, is thriving in her first retail gig. While her career background is in accounting in the Philippines, she found it difficult to get work in the U.S. that utilized her degree after she immigrated and moved to Salinas. “When you are new, whatever experience you have will not be credited,” she says. “You are back to zero.”

Goodwill sees a solid work ethic as more than zero. “It was only a matter of time until somebody else scooped her up,” says regional retail manager Juan Ramirez. “She’s constantly pushing product.”

Avelino was working short-term jobs, including as a teacher’s aide and at Wetzel’s Pretzels in Northridge Mall. Then she got a short-term job at Goodwill to fill in while an employee was on maternity leave, but three months became six months became long-term employment became a leadership role.

Now, she’s enthusiastic about Christmas. The store set up a special Christmas sweater display well before Thanksgiving.

“I love Christmas,” Avelino says. “I don’t celebrate Halloween. This is my favorite season.” (In case you were wondering, the Christmas season for her starts in September, the music and all.)

Merry Christmas shopping season—especially to all the retail workers who work extra hard at this time of year.

