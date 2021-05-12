Celia Jiménez here, thinking Gov. Gavin Newsom's $20 billion proposal to transform the educational system in California is pretty ambitious. But as a person who knows the benefit of being in a small classroom and who has witnessed the hard work and extra hours teachers put in to ensure students’ success, there is a part of me that thinks it is about time.
Earlier this afternoon, I listened in as a group of masked teachers at Elkhorn Elementary School in Castroville greeted Newsom’s proposal announcement with “wows” and cheers. During his appearance he outlined a plan to add transitional kindergarten (TK) for all 4-years-olds, create service-based community schools and summer programs, institute a $500 pathway to college account for low-income students in public school, and give raises to teachers.
Newsom wants to use part of California’s budget surplus of nearly $76 billion for all of this. “A surplus the likes of which no other state in American history has even experienced,” he said.
That he chose to make this big statewide announcement at a school in Monterey County was a bit of a thrill for North Monterey County Unified School District and for the teachers who were outwardly enthusiastic about the plans. Elkhorn Elementary is in some ways offers an example of what Newsom wants to do; there are already TK classes, and since last year, the school has offered some services that go beyond the traditional scope of a school, like a washing machine and dryer for students’ families who need a place to do laundry. It’s one small piece of a bigger vision for investing in schools as places that do much more than teach kids reading and math.
Specifically, the governor’s proposal includes:
- Providing universal kindergarten and creating an additional school grade, transitional kindergarten. Newsom says it will narrow the learning gap low-income students face in the classroom.
- Creating service-based community schools. “We need to provide more wraparound services. We need to do more in the classroom to recognize the issues outside the classroom,” Newsom said, referencing services like Elkhorn Elementary’s washer/dryer.
- Funding before- and after-school services. Newson says Proposition 49—The After School for All Initiative—was meant to fulfill this, but never had the funding to do so. Now, he said, the state can afford it. The proposed “commitment to fully implement and fully advance that call for universal after-school, all up and down in the state of California,” would start with $1 billion and after that it would be $5 billion per year.
- Creating a teacher pipeline and providing additional resources. This includes recruitment, training and support focusing on teachers that work in low-income communities.
- Building out health and mental health student services. Each student could have access to screenings and treatment. This would include counselors and wellness centers.
- Creating a savings account for children in the public school system. Newsom’s proposal would invest $3.7 million in this, meant to provide opportunities for low-income students. “If you believe in going to college, you’ve got to create a college mindset,” he said. California could become the first state to create such a program.
The proposal will have to head to the Legislature for a review, but they’re not the only ones looking closely at Newsom’s proposals these days. As he faces a recall attempt, he’s also courting California voters. Dreaming big on education might be good politics—but given the surplus he has to work with, it’s also a rare opportunity for progress on making a historically unattainable dream of improving our educational system possibly come true.
