Greenfield’s inaugural Indigeneous Peoples’ Day celebration showcases culture and pride.

Celia Jiménez here, remembering the colorful dresses and the smell of mole and tamales during Greenfield’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9. Dozens of people showed up to enjoy a sunny day with music, dance, food and indigenous crafts at Patriot Park.

“We are celebrating the existence of the Indigenous people,” says Florentina Sanchez in Spanish. The event reunited local and migrant Indigenous people that live in the region. Louise Miranda Ramirez, a tribal chairwoman from the Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nation and Mary Ann Carbone, mayor of Sand City, spoke during the opening ceremony.

“For me it’s not a month, a day; it’s a life,” says Carbone, who is the small city’s first mayor with Indigenous heritage. She says the events bring focus to the Indigenous groups who live in the city. “They stand up and acknowledge this,” she says.

Sanchez, along with other Indigenous Greenfield residents Raul Lazaro, Criselda Campos and Estela Hernandez, became members of Frente Indígena de Organizaciones Binacionales (FIOB), a grassroots organization that fights for Indigenous rights, culture and identity, and focuses on bringing the local Indigenous community together.

On Oct. 7, for the second year running, the Biden administration proclaimed Oct. 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “We honor the sovereignty, resilience, and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world,” the proclamation reads.

Two days later, Oralia Maceda Mendez, an FIOB member from Fresno and one the celebration’s masters of ceremony, called city officials to recognize Indigenous People’s Day in Greenfield on Oct. 12.

Our team needs you We’re proud to have a team of award-winning journalists who want to provide the best local news in California, but it’s not always an easy ride. That’s why we’re asking you to help. Reader support not only sustains us financially but also lifts us up and inspires our team. If you’ve thought about donating but haven’t yet, please don’t wait, show your support today. Support your best local journalists. Become a Monterey County Weekly donor now. JOIN NOW

FIOB is creating and supporting events across California to highlight the presence of Indigenous people in the state. “We want the community to know the resistance our communities have faced,” Maceda Mendez says in Spanish, highlighting that she and others who are part of FIOB feel a duty to transmit elements of Indigenous culture to younger generations—“It's the heritage our ancestors left us.”

“Our presence as Indigenous people isn’t only contributing with our labor, contributing to the economy in the state of California, but contributing to the culture of the country,” Maceda Mendez says.

Sunday marked Greenfield’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration, and the organizers told me it won’t be the last. They hope to turn this cultural event into an annual tradition. If you want to learn more about the local chapter of FIOB you can contact them at fiob.greenfield@gmail.com or by calling 204-2083.

Read full newsletter here.