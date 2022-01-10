Aga Popęda here with a bunch of virtual balloons for Robinson Jeffers, who—the immortal poet he is—is celebrating a birthday today.
Born 135 years ago, on Jan. 10, 1887 in Allegheny (today a part of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Jeffers quickly corrected his life course and moved west. He came to California to study at Occidental College in Los Angeles, and immediately started to explore the state’s outdoors. He couldn’t get enough of it and devoted all his life and all his verses to the brutal beauty of the local wilderness, brave lonely rocks that to him were anything but passive, and hawks, especially those with broken wings, that nonetheless never give up their glory. “You’ve probably noticed about my verses how many hawks fly through them,” Jeffers joked when reading his poetry at the Library of Congress in 1941.
As a grad student Jeffers met a married woman, Una Call Kuster. And seven years later, after a divorce, she became his wife. The social scandal related to the affair was one of the reasons Jeffers withdrew deep into the nature of Big Sur and Carmel. It was there that he built a stone house, called Tor House—and later, using his own hands, spent four years constructing Hawk Tower—for Una, who was into secret rooms and hidden staircases. They had three children; Una died of cancer in 1950 and Jeffers died 12 years later inside Tor House, his home since 1919.
Jeffers’ poems were as earthy as his home, filled with solitude, fierce freedom, contempt for modern civilization and for metric poetry. His heroes were the ancient Greeks and his poetry was Dionysian, not Apollonian—brutal, bloody, painful, even incestuous. He liked to call it “inhumanism” and this Nietzschean quality is one of the reasons he got in trouble during his times and with his peers. During his life Jeffers was ostracized when he criticized the U.S. involvement in World War II. It seems he was critical of and cynical about both Hitler and President Roosevelt, calling the first one “genius” and “a sick child” that was “wailing and dancing.” That was not patriotic enough in the times of the big war effort, and Jeffers’ inhumanism was interpreted as perhaps some form of pro-Nazi sympathy. He didn’t much care to correct this view, pleased with obscurity, tired with growing crowds of tourists in Carmel.
At the peak of his fame, Jeffers was featured on the cover of Time magazine and was posthumously put on a U.S. postage stamp. Later on in life, he—again in a nod toward ancient Greece—rewrote Medea by Eurypides (1946), changing it into a Broadway sensation. The story of a mad sorceress who murders her children as a betrayal of her former lover sold well, but didn’t really go with the diretion of the contemporary American psyche entering the 1950s. These days, Jeffers is increasingly celebrated as an eco-poet, and I’m sure his work will be explored in this way more and more.
In the 1928 poem I listened to this morning—the one preceded by his comment of the number of hawks in his verses—Jeffers described how he found and took care of an injured hawk for six weeks. But the healing was not happening, and Jeffers decided there was nothing to be done but let the bird go. It returned to him at night, he writes, “asking for death.” Before obediently killing the bird, Jeffers comments on the bird’s request. I think the passage is a great illustration of his philosophy of “inhumanism”:
He wandered over the foreland hill and returned in the evening, asking for death,
Not like a beggar, still eyed with the old
Implacable arrogance.
I gave him the lead gift in the twilight.
What fell was relaxed, Owl-downy, soft feminine feathers; but what
Soared: the fierce rush: the night-herons by the flooded river cried fear at its rising
Before it was quite unsheathed from reality.
Hurt Hawks
Robinson Jeffers
