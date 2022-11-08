Happy Election Day—ride along with the Weekly tonight.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here to wish you a happy Election Day. Today, voters all across the country will be at the polls to cast their votes for new (or continuing) representation, and, ultimately, shape the kind of country they want to live in. On the ballots, in various forms, are issues like the future of a woman’s right to choose, the future of climate policy, the future of voting rights—even the future of this democratic system of governance. It’s heady stuff.

Here in Monterey County, depending on where you live, we’ll be picking a new sheriff, a new county supervisor for District 2, possible new mayors for Pacific Grove, Monterey, Salinas and more. If you haven’t voted yet, I encourage you to do so. There’s likely still time—polling places will be open until 8pm, or you can drop off your mail-in ballot at one of the many ballot dropbox locations around the county. (If you decide to go vote in person, do bring your vote-by-mail ballot with you if you can. This will help poll workers help you!)

Currently, I’m writing from the liminal space before anything is certain—while ballots are actively being cast and counted but before anything has been announced. That will all change shortly after 8pm local time, when the county elections department and Secretary of State begin posting preliminary results.

We at the Weekly will be bringing those results to you. Reporters Agata Popęda, David Schmalz, Celia Jiménez and Pam Marino (as well as Editors Sara Rubin and Dave Faries) will be out at Election Night parties all over the county tonight, talking to candidates and their supporters for stories that will appear in this week’s edition of the paper. If you’re so inclined, you can follow along on Instagram or Twitter to see updates, photos and impressions from those gatherings. Of course, elections are also about the pure numbers—to that end, we’ll also have live results on our website starting as soon as they are available.

Keep in mind that we may not know the results of every race tonight. Counting ballots takes time. In the coming days and weeks keep an eye on the Weekly’s full 2022 election coverage collection here for results, news stories and analysis.

Here’s to the democratic process. And to those who have already voted—thank you.

Read full newsletter here.