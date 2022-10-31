Happy Halloween from the Weekly staff.

Aga Popęda here, spreading Halloween cheer and popping chocolate candies all day long with a slowly developing stomach ache. The day has been appropriately foggy and gloomy, at least in coastal Monterey County, and now it’s time to come out—as the monsters that we are!—and play.

Parts of the world will dim lights tonight a few minutes after 6pm, and the big annual candy exchange will begin. Some of us will use smaller people as a prop and go pester neighboring housing, others will spend hours pondering over what kind of candy they should give out this year. Trick-or-treating on the Wharf in Monterey is probably wrapping up by now, but there are plenty of private houses to pay a visit to.

“I changed into my parents and I’m giving apples,” the Weekly’s Art Director and Production Manager Karen Loutzenheiser, who was one of the people I consulted today on their Halloween habits, regional traditions they represent, and candies they like to give out and eat. Loutzenheiser, an avid sailor, doesn’t eat candy. But she shared that, as a child, she would notoriously participate in so-called Mischief Nights, a purely New Jersey phenomenon, when, on a night before Halloween, young people engage in pranks and light forms of vandalism. “You throw toilet paper on the trees and put shaving cream on people’s cars,” Loutzenheiser says, by way of explaining what goes into the tradition.

Not far from a big stuffed tarantula that these days rules the Weekly’s ceiling, Graphic Designer Alexis Estrada wouldn’t share any of her Halloween activities on the record, but admitted to Reese's peanut butter cups being her favorite Halloween candy. Features Editor Dave Faries responds emphatically with “scotch.” When told to think about the children he admitted to Twix—if we are talking chocolate bars—but then, he also shared that his all time favorite candy bar is probably PayDay.

“I give kids good candy,” says Editor Sara Rubin, quickly adding that by good she means containing chocolate. Tonight, if you make it to the Seaside house that she shares with her husband and two tuxedo cats, you will encounter a “nice mix of Snickers, Milky Ways and M&Ms.” Rubin cannot wait to welcome trick-or-treaters, and her only worry is that her street is not busy enough and she will be forced to bring all the candies to the Weekly offices tomorrow.

“My favorite Halloween memory is when we dressed as each other,” Office Manager Linda Maceira says about one Halloween with her family. “It was really fun.” Her dog, Stormy, whom we like to think of as our office dog, shared on the record that, the other year. Maceira dressed her as an ice cream sundae—a banana split, to be precise—because, Maceira says, she has “a body type just for it.” (Stormy asked whether this can be considered body-shaming.)

“I used to walk miles with my friends,” recalls Rubin, reflecting on Halloweens during her youth in small-town New Jersey. She has a very fond memory of a house she and her friends targeted in particular—it belonged to someone who worked for Pez, the manual candy dispensers. “They would give out the whole dispenser,” Rubin says.

My preferred Halloween routine will include a bowl of candies for whomever will knock on my door in Marina tonight (I’m planning on having fun-size Snickers and Twix, because even though I like a good Almond Joy from time to time, I would never force it on anyone)—and a scary movie. Not very scary. One of the Screams or An Interview With The Vampire—the only good film with Tom Cruise—will do. I will be watching in peace because—Halloween or not—in my culture (as well as in parts of Ukraine, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Russia and Romania) it is believed that there is still a whole month until any demonic or vampiric activity starts. No demon will dare to even peep until Saint Andrew’s Eve, which is the night of Nov. 30, when Advent starts. That’s when all hell breaks loose. And in case you’re wondering, the prime of vampiric activities will last until Saint George's Day, on April 22.

