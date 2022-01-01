Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, wishing you a happy and healthy first day of the new year. The flip of the calendar might be a somewhat arbitrary time to celebrate the start of a new trip around the sun (you could choose any day of the year just as effectively—I like to celebrate a personal new year on my birthday, for example), but it’s a nice excuse to take a moment to anticipate, look forward and dream.
In that context, I’ve spent time over the past few days thinking about what I want to focus on (more) here at the Weekly in 2022. I know I want to work on forming better relationships with artists and cultural event organizers throughout all parts of Monterey County. I’m also excited to continue revitalizing our food and drink section (both in the print paper and online) with the help of Features Editor Dave Faries.
As I take stock personally, I also checked in with a few of my colleagues to see what stories they’re most excited to continue following and writing about in 2022. Celia Jiménez told me that, among other things, she’s excited to continue following Salinas’ chicken ordinance (City Council most recently opted to postpone doing anything about this until January) and the future of Marina’s popular Water City roller rink. Chris Neely’s list is basically a who's-who of intriguing topics, from the ongoing saga of the Cal Am buyout to the upcoming sheriff elections to ever-important wildfire prep. Arts and culture writer Aga Popęda has many ideas of what’s to come in the new year, but this wish especially resonated with me: “In 2022 I would like [to be able to write] stories without feeling guilty for inviting people to mass events,” she told me. I would like that too! David Schmalz, finally, told me to mind my own business—his leads are confidential.
But this newspaper—and this email newsletter, too—is not a one-way street. One of the best things about Monterey County NOW is the way in which it opens up communication between us, the writers, and you, the reader.
So as we embark on these next 365 days we want to hear from you: What stories would you like to read in 2022? Is there a local character or tradition you’re curious about? A mystery you’d like to see solved? Some of the best ideas come from readers, and I’d love to hear yours. I’m just an email away.
