Happy pub day to Alka Joshi and The Perfumist of Paris.

Agata Popęda here with The Perfumist of Paris. The third volume of the Indian saga by the local literary star, Pacific Grove-based Alka Joshi, is available starting today—online and in local bookstores. Moreover, Joshi is working on volume four that, just like volume five, is already sold by her agent for a “seven-number figure,” Joshi says. “So I have to write it,” she laughs.
The new volume zooms in on Radha, sister of Lakshmi, who we know from The Henna Artist (2020) and The Secret Keeper of Jaipur (2021). Radha is now a mother of two and a talented perfumer in Paris. Even though this time the plot takes us to 1970s Paris, Radha is still part of the global Indian diaspora and her past—and future—keep haunting her. Like millions of other women around the world, Radha refuses to believe that having it all (a fascinating career and a satisfying family life) is possible and blames herself for not being able to manage to excel at all times in both. “I feel so much for those women,” Joshi says.
“This is the first book I’m releasing with events happening in person,” Joshi explains, mentioning a dozen book signing events she has coming up in the Bay Area.The Perfumist of Paris took her on a fascinating research tour of the capital of France, where she learned the chemistry of making perfumes from masters. Fun Fact: Did I know that a master perfumer composes smells from memory, after learning thousands of smells? I had no idea.
While India, which Joshi left when she was 9, seems to be—and will likely remain—the origin point of all her stories, this bestselling author is slowly moving into new territories. Volume four starts in India around 1937, but then the plot moves to Prague, Barcelona, Florence and London. “One character from previous books returns,” Joshi says when asked if in volume four we encounter someone we already know. Book five still has yet to be written, so no promises.
The official Monterey Peninsula launch party for The Perfumist of Paris will take place at 7pm on Friday, April 7 at the Pacific Grove Library. Also, Joshi decided to enter into a unique partnership with LilaNur Indian fragrances, a company that will issue perfumes to be sold as limited editions in bookstores, along with Joshi’s book. The April 7 event will include a VIP perfume-making party at 5pm.
