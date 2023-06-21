Good afternoon.

Or perhaps it is evening—one that is going to last longer than any other this year.

David Schmalz here, happy to remind you that today is the summer solstice, and thus the first official day of summer. Summer is my favorite season of the year, and I can’t recall one that I’ve looked forward to more. In all the 44 years I’ve spent in California, no nine-month span has felt colder or wetter than these last months.

The combination made for a stunning, prolonged wildflower season, but until the past week it has felt as though the coast didn’t see any two warm and sunny days in a row. I would guess a lot of locals could use a nice dose of Vitamin D. Of course, summer also means more tourists pouring in, but I’ll make that trade any day for more sunshine, heat and longer days. (Not to mention the fact that tourism is a huge economic driver for the region.)

To me, summer means grilling and eating outside in the evening; adventures in rivers and on mountains; road trips and sunset hikes after work. If you are looking for suggestions on local summer adventures, it might be worth revisiting the Weekly’s “staycation” cover story from last year.

What are you most looking forward to this summer?