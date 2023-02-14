Happy Valentine’s Day from Squid.

Wet and slippery kisses from the creature who loves you best. In other words, Squid here, with an important Valentine’s Day announcement.
It's not too late to take part in the Old Fisherman's Wharf's “For the Love of the Sea” Valentine's poetry contest, and Squid passionately encourages you to try your luck. Prepare yourself for failure, however, because Squid feels more romantic than ever this year and is planning to win this contest, fair and square.
Last year Squid celebrated Valentine’s Day by participating with the Alliance on Aging Ombudsman Program Valentine’s Day card project, which will also be held this year. Now, Squid is ready to really put Squidself out there, creatively speaking.
To enter the contest, poets are invited to submit a four-line (maximum!) poem during the month of February that incorporates any aspect of the sea-life theme. For example:
When the bay is glistening,
And the whales are listening,
Squid likes to clean Squid’s lair.
Love is in the air.
You get the gist. Anyway,as you can see Squid has been practicing, moving fervently between good coastal poetry of Robinson Jeffers and Shakespeare’s sonnets that Squid found last summer in one of the free libraries in P.G. Nonetheless, while Squid imagined Squidself the Troubadour of Monterey Bay, perhaps even Pacific Ocean Poet Laureate, Squid didn’t know Squid had to say it all in four verses. Squid just feels so much love Squid can’t contain it all in a goddamn haiku—all the pines and cypresses, all the kelp, hidden forest paths, windy beaches and sun. Even the organizer of the love poem contest, Fisherman’s Wharf Association, recognized that: “the ocean is so inspiring and so are its denizens of the deep, from otters, sea lions, dolphins and so much more”—with an emphasis on so much more.
Anyway, if you are feeling concise, you can send your poem submission to info@montereywharf.com before Feb. 28.Be sure to include your name, address, email and phone number. Indicate in the email submission if the poem can be used on the Wharf’s social media. There will be a total of three winners and the first-place winner will receive $100 in “Wharf Dollars,” to be redeemed at any Wharf merchant. Winners will be notified by March 15.
When it comes to writing love poetry, everyone’s process is a little different. A sea lion who Squid once worked with likes to go write on the Kissing Rock near Lovers Point, claiming it is the most romantic spot in America. So they say. Another amateur poet Squid kind of knows swears by watching The Lobster, which is a 2015 squid flick with Colin Farrell. Personally, Squid thinks that a half of the bottle of porto that Squid squirreled for just that occasion, will be a sufficient inspiration to write about what Squid perceives as “the bay of love.”
To warm up a little bit: The first written poem ever found was named “The Love Song of Shu-Sin” and it was discovered during excavations in the Mesopotamian region—Squid would like to point out that even this ancient poem had eight verses. Then, there’s Rumi (1207-1273), who is said to have been human but who Squid believes to have been the first squid love poet, when he writes in The Agony and Ecstasy:
These sad and lonely people tire me.
I long to revel in the drunken frenzy of your love
Good stuff. But Squid’s favorite love poet is American Dorothy Porter, for the occasion of her lovely poem “Giant Squid” that opens:
I dreamt last night
that I lay naked
at the bottom
of a soft black sea
in the many loving arms
of a giant squid.
“Many loving arms…”
Do you have a favorite love poem? Love poet or not, Squid hopes that you will spend the day eating a romantic dinner with your loved ones or watching a Valentine’s selection on Netflix. And remember, no one ever died from treating oneself to a bouquet of roses for the lair, and any heart-shaped box of chocolates goes fabulously with shrimp-flavored popcorn.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
