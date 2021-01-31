Health has been on all our minds a lot in the past year.
Good morning.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, taking my Vitamin D and planning out my runs for the week, punctuated with rest days of course.
I’m young and lucky, so I don’t recall a time when I’ve been so fixated on my health as in the past year. Especially in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, every little fluctuation in my feeling of well-being was a cause for some anxiety. Is this Covid? Or am I just tired/dehydrated/hungry/insert-other-normal-experience-here? Now that I’ve got a handle on mask-wearing, hand-washing and no-face-touching protocol, I’m generally calmer. But sometimes I still hear that anxiety voice.
This is a common experience. For most of the past year, health has been at the forefront of people’s minds and dominating the headlines in an unusual way.
This reality shows up in this week’s cover story, the Monterey County Weekly’s annual Health Issue. We looked into questions that are popping up and trends that are being molded by our pandemic reality.
Pam Marino asks: Can supplements really boost our immune systems enough to help us ward off Covid-19? And also, do those at home Covid tests really work? Mary Duan looks at how gyms are faring, and adapting, to pandemic-related closures. Marielle Argueza reminds us that rest and recovery are an important component of our exercise routines. And yours truly explores air purification technology and how we can make our indoor air healthier.
All that and more awaits you in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. Read on...
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
