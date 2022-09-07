Healthy competition is good for democracy.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about healthy competition. If you’ve ever played a sport, you know that you play harder when facing a challenger—a practice or scrimmage just doesn’t muster the same degree of excellence.

This metaphor requires a little bit of a stretch, because what’s on my mind is not sports, but elections. And campaigning to win an election is not actually the point of running for office; the real work begins only after a candidate has won and gets sworn in to represent constituents, and has a chance to show whether they will uphold campaign promises and lead.

But the opportunity to campaign—to tell prospective voters a story about what a candidate stands for, and their vision if elected—is predicated on the spirit of healthy competition. If voters have choices, their votes really matter. They can tell an official they disagree with their agenda, ousting them from office. When there’s no challenge, there’s no election—and there’s less accountability.

It’s not just a theory or a feeling that competitive elections are good for democracy. There’s a good deal of scholarship on this topic, much of it looking at the level of state lawmakers and how they perform—for instance, how many bills do they introduce and how often do they skip votes?—if they run competitively or not. For example, according to a 2010 study published in the journal Legislative Studies Quarterly: “Our results indicate that state legislators lacking serious political competition are less active in lawmaking,”

Contested elections form the basic structure of our representative system of government, from president on down to local school board and water board races. So it’s disappointing, as we gear up for the Nov. 8 election, to see 102 uncontested races in Monterey County this year. Seaside voters will have no citywide elections—incumbent Mayor Ian Oglesby is running unopposed, and there are only two candidates for two open City Council seats, Alex Miller and Rita Burks. (City Council voted to appoint all three and cancel the election, saving an estimated $150,000 on ballot processing costs, because why bother?)

Same goes for uncontested positions on Monterey City Council, the Hartnell and Monterey Peninsula College boards of trustees, schools districts like MPUSD and Salinas Union, two Monterey Regional Airport District board positions, two Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District seats, and many more. District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni and County Supervisor Chris Lopez were already re-elected to a second term in the June primary, both running unopposed. (The position of District Attorney has been uncontested for the past 32 years.) There are six uncontested judge positions on the Monterey County Superior Court bench—these positions are more or less lifetime appointments, even though they are not intended to be that way.

To an extent, this is understandable. Local government positions, with the exception of county supervisor (as well as the judges), are volunteer gigs with a modest stipend. Holding office is time-consuming, and to do it well is demanding. (For that reason, I believe we should pay local elected officials for their service. I think there would be fewer uncontested races if we did.)

And besides the hard work that comes from holding office, running a campaign is also hard work—and it’s not for everyone. I’ve seen some dedicated public servants emerge to apply for appointed positions (in cases when a vacancy needs to be filled) who might not do it if they had to raise money, or walk door to door, stumping for themselves. Good campaigners don’t necessarily make good elected officials.

Campaigns are imperfect contests. Partisan politics get injected at the local, nonpartisan level with slates of candidates selected by the county Republican and Democratic parties, based on candidates’ party affiliation. Voters may decide on who to support based on a single piece of mail, a door-knocking visit from an amiable candidate for local office, or recognition from a yard sign. Ability to raise money can make or break a campaign.

There’s a sense that some candidates are unbeatable, that a little guy standing up to an incumbent with a substantial fundraising advantage and name recognition is not “viable.” That without institutional support you cannot win, even at the local level. Certainly the press is part of this pattern, and we at the Weekly are always looking for ways to do better at informing voters. (Check our website, mcweekly.com, in the coming weeks for extended Q&As with candidates for various local positions.)

Sometimes, even at the highest level of government, candidates themselves are aware they are not “viable.” I think about the late Mike Gravel of Seaside, who ran for president in 2020, and whose mission was not to win, but to force the more “mainstream” candidates to talk about the big picture issues they were missing. Specifically, his hope was to qualify for a debate. “They’re still not addressing the 800-pound gorilla in the room, which is the military-industrial complex,” he told me during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate.

Have you thought about running for local office, then decided not to throw your hat in the ring? What factors would encourage you to run if you decided not to? I’d love to know how the system might become more inviting, ultimately leading to a healthier democracy.

