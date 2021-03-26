On being curious, despite not knowing all the answers.
Good afternoon.
Marielle Argueza here, thinking about a conversation I had with Youth Arts Collective co-founders Marcia Perry and Meg Biddle a few months ago, about how they and the rest of the YAC crew kept it all together during a global pandemic. When Covid-19 came to our doorsteps, we were suddenly confronted with all kinds of questions. YAC wondered how they could possibly keep kids creating without an open space studio and in-person collaboration. They wondered how they were going to stay relevant.
Sure enough, like many organizations, they found answers to those questions by remaining curious. They asked, what if technology could help us? What if we closed the studio for a year? What if we brought the studio to our YACsters? At the start, they didn’t know the answers to any of these questions, but they leaned into them anyway.
In uncomfortable and unfamiliar situations, it’s easy to panic. But many of the people I have interviewed throughout the pandemic leaned into one of the most important tenets of creativity: being curious, despite not knowing all the answers.
Even as we enter the Red Tier of reopening and things are looking up, I encourage you to remain curious. What will this transition look like? How can you make the best of it, despite hesitation or impatience? And now, what will you do about it? In this week’s Hot Picks, we bring you some suggestions for priming your curiosity.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.