Here’s to the joy that pets bring into our lives.
Good morning.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the joy that pets bring to our lives. I’ve always loved animals and I grew up with a lot of them, both of my own and my family’s: ducks, geese, chickens, rabbits, cats, dogs, horses, goats…
When I moved out on my own, however, I was reluctant to commit. Animals require daily care and attention and, as someone who grew up around so many, I was very aware of that fact. Moving or going on vacation or even just staying out late would be more difficult with a pet, I told myself. Not worth it.
But then came the pandemic, and then came Eloise. My cat was born feral, one of five kittens who, once they had weaned, I separated from their mother so they could all be socialized and adopted. I spent weeks quietly acclimating them to human presence, playing with pieces of string and balls of newspaper. It was extremely cute, but hard, work.
Even as her siblings felt comfortable climbing into my lap, Eloise remained standoffish. She’d sit at a safe distance, tail wrapped elegantly around her legs, and observe me with a kind of knowing disdain. I admired her commitment to skepticism. So when the other kittens got adopted, Eloise stayed.
These days Eloise is a lot less skeptical and, on the subject of having a pet, so am I. I can scarcely imagine my life without her clockwork 7am cuddles. And so, I want to know: Did you get a new pet during shelter-in-place too? Or have you and your pet grown closer in these months? What’s something your pet does that always makes you laugh?
For the Weekly’s upcoming Pet Issue, we want to hear all this and more. Send us a photo of your pet (horizontal, please, and high resolution) and, in the caption, tell us your favorite story about your furry (or scaly, or feathery…) friend. We may contact you to learn more, and your pet's story could be featured in an upcoming print issue of the Weekly. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon.
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
