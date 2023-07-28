Agata Popęda here asking: What are you doing tonight? By that I mean what are you doing after you come to The Creperie Café @The Press Club in Seaside where, at 5:30pm, there will be an exhibit of photographs by Weekly staff photographer Daniel Dreifuss, documenting the journey of Lori Long and Mark Contreras and their fight for marriage equality despite bureaucratic hurdles faced by disabled adults. If you are a true arts-and-culture animal, I recommend that you follow this visual feast with an evening of poetry that will take place from 7-9pm in Carmel.
Jeanne d’Orge (1877-1964), an England-born poet and writer (who later became Mrs. Carl Cherry and eventually founded the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts) was a poet and a painter. While the legendary culture center in the heart of old Carmel is equally devoted to art and poetry, the event at 7pm tonight, Friday, July 28 will be all about poetry.
A recent commotion in the usually busy and always ambitious Carl Cherry events calendar is associated with the 75th anniversary of the initiative, originally known as Carl Cherry Foundation, and established by Mrs. Cherry following her husband’s death in 1947. For this occasion, four local poets—Jennifer Lagier, George Lober, Anne Mitchell and Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts—will read Mrs. Cherry’s poems as well as some of their own.
D’Orge was a published poet and playwright by age 20. Her book of verse, Voice in the Circle, recounts fragments from her childhood. After arriving in the U. S., she became associated with The Others, a group of modernist poets that included Marianne Moore, William Carlos Williams and Wallace Stevens. In 1916, the future Mrs. Cherry made her debut as Jeanne D’Orge in The Little Review. Her poetry most often appeared in Others, the magazine founded by Alfred Kreymborg and the great art connoisseur, Walter C. Arensberg.
While Jennifer Lagier and Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts are relatively well-known to regional poetry fans, for Anne Mitchell—a lifelong Carmel resident who is about to publish her debut volume of poetry—this will be a relatively new experience. That being said, Mitchell has acted in staged readings at The Cherry as early as her teen years, and currently serves on the center’s board.
Mitchell’s poetry stems from her lifelong habit of journaling, which always takes the form of stream of consciousness. The lonely time of the first pandemic waves was the real breakthrough for her. “I love the Cherry,” she says, on a cold summer night in her Carmel garden where she often writes, talking to her favorite tree. She is delighted to be able to perform with and next to the ghost of Mrs. Cherry and admires “everything she stood for.” She chose four of her poems to match four D’Orge poems assigned to her by Robert Reese, the nonprofit center’s executive director.
The fourth poet, George Lober, teaches English at the Naval Postgraduate School. He is a recipient of the nationally awarded Ruth Cable Memorial Prize for Poetry. His poetry has appeared in numerous magazines and journals. Lober also lives in Carmel.
See you tonight.
