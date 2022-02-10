Here’s your chance to support Squid’s quest for stardom.

Squid here, ready for Squid’s close-up.

That’s because—in case you missed it—at tonight’s Seaside City Council meeting, the council will consider a resolution to create a “Broadway Walk of Fame” in the city’s downtown, with stars and everything!

According to the draft resolution, the hope is that the proposed Walk of Fame “will provide a unique attraction that enhances and encourages a walkable downtown. Each star will honor local Seaside residents and serve as a living historical record of our achievements as a community.”

Finally, a chance for Squid to emerge from the watery shadows and receive recognition for Squid’s many contributions to the Seaside community over the past 30-plus years! It sounds glorious, and a perfectly good way to burn $40,000 of taxpayer dollars, which the council has already allocated for it.

But in Squid’s case, there’s a catch: In order to get a star in this future attraction, nominees must receive approval from an ad hoc committee made up of a minimum of five members, and up to seven, and up to three of whom are to be appointed by the mayor, who currently is Ian Oglesby.

Squid can’t be certain, but Squid doesn’t think Oglesby is a fan of this particular cephalopod—Squid has repeatedly drawn attention this past year to Oglesby’s autocratic style of control over all city-related matters—so Squid is pinning Squid’s hopes on the possibility that other members of the committee might see things differently.

And Squid is also asking that you, dear readers, weigh in with your support for Squid’s nomination—Squid’s going to need all the help Squid can get. Per the draft resolution, a maximum of six creatures can be inducted every year (it does not specify whether they need to be human), and the application process to nominate someone for a star is anticipated to be an annual cycle starting every March and lasting 30 days. After the ad hoc committee meets in April, it will then submit its recommendations to the City Council in June.

And Squid has another ask: If Squid does get a nomination approved, per the draft resolution, “the applicant or group will be responsible for the fees associated with the purchase of the star and all installation costs.” And given that Squid doesn’t have much in the way of currency aside from shrimp-flavored popcorn and an impressive collection of shells, Squid’s gonna need some help with that too.

If you would like to support Squid’s quest for stardom, as well as the journalism from the hard-working reporters at the Weekly, you can throw in a few bucks to Squid's cause by using this link—whether or not you're already a Weekly Insider, you can contribute any amount (just be sure in the notes section to indicate this is for Squid's nomination!).

Let’s make this happen folks. Squid’s tired of otters getting all the attention.

