Hey Will Smith, amazing women—like three Monterey County heroes—can stand up for themselves.

Pam Marino here, noting that I was going to write a very different intro today about Women’s History Month. And then The Slap happened at the Oscars and so let’s get that out of the way first. I promise I will tie it into this important celebration. (Look up “Chris Rock Will Smith slap” for all the news about it, if you were doing more important life things today.)
Here’s my take on the controversy: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for a bad joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, robbed Pinkett Smith of her agency to handle the situation herself. The idea of a man using violence to stand up for “his woman” in a verbal altercation is as outdated as horse and buggies. We don’t need men to attack others—physically or verbally—when we are capable of replying—or not replying—as we decide.
Pinkett Smith is a capable person who could have handled the situation in a much more deft and effective way. To hold her head high and turn Rock’s joke into a teaching moment for the world by issuing a statement after the ceremony about the cause of alopecia would have been a more effective “slap,” and it would have left Rock looking like a fool.
That men use violence to make things about them and their supposed honor is as old as time. It overshadows the abilities and accomplishments of women. It more often brings misery instead of mastery to all.
Despite this, capable women persevere day in and day out, the vast majority making contributions that go unnoticed and unacknowledged. I’m talking about all the moms, workers and others who make their corner of the world a better place through their efforts.
Some women do get noticed for the contributions they make, despite living under patriarchal rules and systemic, antiquated notions of what women can and cannot do. In Monterey County we have many examples, past and present. Here are just a few.
One extremely capable woman of Monterey County’s past was Anne Hadden, the first librarian for Monterey County Free Libraries in 1913. Hadden established 126 branches of the library over 16 years by riding throughout the county on horseback, often over rough terrain, as reported by Weekly contributor Stuart Thorton. The first branch outside of Salinas in Greenfield required a 24-hour trip by train to Soledad followed by a nine-hour horse and buggy ride.
In our modern history, Anna Caballero was elected to lead Salinas in 1998, the first female mayor since the city’s incorporation in 1874. Caballero is one of the most successful women in Monterey County politics, having ascended from the Salinas City Council to State Assembly and now State Senate, with a stint in between as a member of Gov. Jerry Brown’s Cabinet, where she served as Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.
Another first female mayor, and one of my personal heroes, is Julia Platt, who became mayor of Pacific Grove in 1931 at the age of 74. Before her election, Platt famously took a hammer, a crowbar and an ax to a gate and fence a private landowner erected at Lovers Point, against a deed restriction, to keep the public from the beach.
Platt put up a sign: “Opened by Julia B. Platt; This entrance to the beach must be left open at all hours when the public might reasonably wish to pass through. I act in the matter because the Council and Police Department of Pacific Grove are men and possibly somewhat timid.”
I love the shade Platt threw toward the men of the town who had the legal power to remove the fence but did not. Will Smith could learn something from it. Sometimes a few choice words are much more effective than a physical act.
Those are just three amazing women of Monterey County to laud this Women’s History Month. I could go on with many more. I encourage you to write to me and share other local women heroes of yours.
