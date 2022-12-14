Hi, I’m Kyarra—the Weekly’s new newsletter writer and digital producer.

Kyarra Harris here, introducing myself as the Weekly’s new digital producer—the person in charge of bringing you this very newsletter each day. Pronunciation tips? Honestly, I’ve struggled with giving that answer via print media my entire life. But, I can tell you it’s exactly the same as the main character Kiara in Lion King II: Simba’s Pride. First-name basis and favorite movie? Check.

This is week number two for me in Monterey County, coming to you from a small town in the desert called California City, where I spent the last two years working for a small newspaper. I’ve been involved with the journalism world since I was 12 years old, when my middle school accidentally placed me in an eighth-grade journalism class. Since then, I’ve always taken journalism as an elective, and it became my major when I started college at the University of Alabama. (Roll. Tide.)

I am 26 years old and the proud daughter of a Navy sailor and a nurse. I have two younger sisters—one, 23, building a career in film and the other, 19, studying to be a nurse. Other military brats will relate when I say I don’t really have a hometown. We moved around my entire childhood, from Maryland to Japan. Ten years ago, we settled in Temecula, California and it’s become a secondary “hometown” for us all. I am interested in getting to know the military community here, and possibly writing on the veterans and sharing their stories.

A little bit more about me: My hobbies fall on the introverted side of the spectrum, ranging from writing, reading and knitting to binge watching television shows. My favorite genres are anime and superheroes, but my favorite show is probably Outlander or Sense8. I consider myself a beginner-intermediate knitter, and would love to find a group to join! I am also a huge fan of American food and want to know where you, our readers, like to go for a classic hamburger meal or a good breakfast.

As I take on more responsibilities for the Monterey County NOW newsletter, I would love to hear from you all! Any photos from around the community, story ideas, press releases for events or just happy news you know about are all great places to start. Email me anytime, or call the office during the week and enter extension 105. The newsletter is a digital daily representation of what the Monterey County Weekly does in print. The mission of the Weekly is to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, both in print and digitally in the newsletter.

Your ETC photos have been amazing, and so helpful in my journey getting to know Monterey County so far. I would also encourage artists and craft makers to join in and share cool photos of your work—I’d like to share local artwork of all kinds daily in the “Local Inspiration” section of this newsletter. I hope to hear from you soon.

Read the full newsletter here.