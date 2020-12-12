Hi! I’m new here.
Good Morning.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, Monterey County NOW’s new editor, writing to introduce myself.
While I’m brand new to the professional world here, my roots in the area are deep. I grew up in Big Sur, on a property my family has lived on and tended for generations. I attended Carmel schools in middle and high school.
But I’ve been gone for most of the past ten years. I got on a plane at 19, headed as far away as I could imagine, and I’ve mainly returned for brief but beautiful visits since then. Eventually, I built myself a life in Washington, D.C. and expected that would be where I’d stay.
Everything changed in March 2020, and not entirely for the reasons you’d expect. I arrived in California on March 4, planning to visit my family for about three weeks before setting off to travel. I had my sights set on the Mekong Peninsula in South East Asia—I exchanged text messages making plans with a friend in Laos and another planning to meet me in Vietnam.
You know what’s coming. Very rapidly, within days, the trip started looking questionable, then unwise, then impossible. I hunkered down; we all hunkered down. And more than nine months later, I’m still here. What’s more, I’m growing those roots. And no one is more surprised than me.
It’s been a chaotic, devastating nine months out in our world. But personally, I’m just a little bit grateful for what the pandemic has brought into my life. If I’m being honest with myself, in the Before Times it would have been near impossible for me to imagine spending nine months on a hilltop in Big Sur, doing nothing in particular and everything in general. But this expected yet unexpected pause in my plans has given me so much—deepened ties to my home, time with my parents, new relationships, and now, a new job at the Weekly.
As I start a new chapter of my life here, a chapter that involves getting this very newsletter into your inboxes every day, I’m reflecting on the gifts I’ve been given so far and anticipating the surprises still to come. And I’d like to hear from you! As we get to know one another, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions, story ideas, constructive criticism, fan mail, etc.
Our gift to you today? A look back at the top stories of this week, from my new Weekly colleagues. Read on….
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
