Hidden history often contains some really good stories.

David Schmalz here, thinking about local history, as I often do, because it’s filled with so many stories that help inform the present. And because too often those stories fade from our collective memories.
For this week’s cover story, I did a deep dive into the Battle of Natividad, a largely forgotten military conflict that took place in northeast Salinas in 1846, during the Mexican-American War. It’s a story that is pieced together by a huge amount of research—the kind of research I love because the different turns it can take always seem to lead me down one fascinating rabbit hole or another.
The account I present is based on all that research—including several books both old and new, newspaper articles dating back to 1846, and a raft of material provided to me by the Monterey County Historical Society.
An early reader of the story reflected to me that it’s the kind of history that should be taught in schools, and I couldn’t agree more—only one of my friends had even heard of the battle, and that’s because he’s a history nerd like me. Having been born in California and educated in its public schools, I am constantly surprised by how little I learned about California history. Still, I know that for history to connect with people, it needs to be told in an engaging way.
I think I succeeded in that with this story, and I hope you’ll check it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.