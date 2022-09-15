Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions and impact of Latinos in Monterey County.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the contributions and impact of Latinos in Monterey County—a California county that is over 60-percent Latino—and across the country. Today marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a month during which we celebrate not only our own contributions, but those of our ancestors who migrated to America as well.

To Joel Hernandez, community impact officer at the Community Foundation for Monterey County, Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration. This time of the year is “about remembering [our] values and honoring the people who come to the U.S. and continue to hold those values and that culture year after year,” he says.

Hernandez is part of Siembra Latinos Fund, a fund within the Community Foundation that empowers and seeks to improve the quality of life of the Latino community in Monterey County.

SLF celebrated its five-year anniversary last month. It started as an idea by Aurelio Salazar Jr. and now it’s a well-established organization that connects Latinos from different backgrounds—politicians, local leaders and volunteers—to pay it forward and support other Latinos. The organization took a leading role during the 2020 Census and the Covid-19 relief efforts.

Over the past five years, the fund has invested $80,000 in local organizations. This year the grants focus on areas where Latinos were heavily impacted during the pandemic: education, mental health access and economic development. Hernandez says they want students, who put their education on hold in order to take care of family members due to Covid, to continue with their schooling; to close the gap for Latinos seeking mental health care (culturally, that still carries a stigma but there are creative efforts to address that); and help entrepreneurs who lost or struggled with their business during the pandemic.

Some of the 2022 grantees include the YWCA Monterey County, King City Boxing Club and the Salinas Community Science Workshop. “YWCA Monterey County has a youth group that is helping teach youth about safe teen dating,” Hernandez says. The group helps teens to identify domestic violence and unsafe relationships.

“We're seeding and then we're sowing the good work that was seeded,” says Lorraine Yglesias, board advisor at Siembra Latinos Fund. Yglesias says many Latinos don’t consider themselves philanthropists. “The word philanthropy and donors is a word that is not necessarily in our everyday lexicon, but we give; we are very generous people,” she says. She adds that this fund isn’t only about helping others, but celebrating Latinos’ resilience and letting Latinos in on the decision-making process.

“When we come together, we can be a very powerful philanthropic force,” Yglesias says. One goal at SLF is to increase its endowment to $1 million—it's currently at $70,000—in order to get at least $50,000 in interest each year. “That's in perpetuity, regardless of the rain,” Hernandez says.

As Hispanic Heritage Month starts, I think it is important to acknowledge our contributions, whether they be at a small or large scale. It could look like helping a sibling with their homework, donating to your favorite organization or volunteering for a cause you believe in—or starting a successful business, telling your story live on stage or becoming a trusted local voice.

These contributions, actions and stories are also a reminder that we belong here.

