History is best told through relatable human stories.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how we learn history. I have a terrible memory for things like dates and numbers—history tests in school always felt especially difficult to me for that reason—but I love a good story. Stories, especially those that place real, relatable people in a historic moment, are the lessons from my high school years that have stuck with me. I can still name some relatively obscure Revolutionary War personalities who I learned about as fully formed, complex people—neither heroes nor villains, but humans finding their way in the world and in a time that was deeply consequential, and now the stuff of textbooks.

Maybe it’s for this reason that I gravitated toward a 2022 book by Carmel-based historian Carol Lynn McKibben. Salinas: A History of Race and Resilience in an Agricultural City is at once a definitive history of a specific city, and also a case study of city-building in California’s smaller urban hubs in rural areas. But more than that, it’s a story—or series of stories—about the people who lived Salinas’ history, and who made the city’s history.

“I wanted to challenge the narrative predominant in our common understanding by looking at class and gender, and showing that in ways that required new sources,” McKibben says of her undertaking. “Who makes history? We all make history. Nobody is on the margins—ask them. Nobody thinks of themselves as on the margins.”

The cover story in this week’s edition of the Weekly is an interview with McKibben about her book, about Salinas, about history in general. She shared with me some of the behind-the-scenes that went into producing this scholarly work—including rummaging (in heels) through storage closets at the Grower-Shipper Association office in Salinas, and behind a big board, finding century-old meeting minutes that clearly were never meant for public consumption—and unraveling a layered story as she went. What makes McKibben’s book feel so readable for a layperson, not just a history student, is that it’s about the inevitably complex human experiences of Salinas’ inhabitants over time.

“I would have liked my subtitle to be, ‘It’s Complicated,’” McKibben told me. “I wanted to humanize everyone on all sides.”

Election coverage matters Elections matter for the future of our county. But it can be hard to sort the facts from the spin. We have a dedicated team of independent local journalists covering the races in depth so you can make the best choices. This work is possible because our readers support it. At this vital time, please consider supporting our journalism now. LEARN MORE

I think it’s fair to say the unwritten subtitle of her book is “It’s Complicated.” The book reveals the motivations and deliberations behind certain pivotal moments—like where the Salinas City railroad stop was situated, or where the county seat would be, or why to annex the Alisal neighborhood—which helped me better understand this community, and its complexity. (The book is well worth reading in full, or you can check out a short excerpt in this week’s cover story.)

And that, of course, all translates to the present day. As McKibben says, “It’s never good and evil.” The more we understand, the more the gray area is revealed. And that’s perhaps the best reason of all to study history—or because of its great stories.

Read full newsletter here.