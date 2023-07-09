Dave Faries here, on a day when an event 78 years in the making comes to an end. Who will win the first-ever U.S. Women’s Open held at Pebble Beach Golf Links? We will find out this afternoon.

The tournament began on Thursday with 156 golfers. In writing this week’s cover stories before golfers teed off, I tried to give a glimpse of the importance of the tournament in the scope of women’s golf, the often challenging routine of life on the road and a few tidbits on some of the Open’s participants.

But major championships involve far more than golfers, caddies, television crews and admiring crowds. When I arrived at the course on Monday ahead of the event, the men directing traffic in the parking lot were in from Kentucky. A couple assisting at the shuttle stop appreciated a memory I shared involving a baseball team I played on with a woefully mismatched uniform—orange jersey, baby blue pants. Fine by them: That powder blue is the color of University of North Carolina athletics, their home state.

The following days brought more such encounters. A gentleman from Cincinnati, a group from locations scattered across the South, a woman from Carmel. Yes, there are locals who volunteer, but there are dozens of people who spend their retirement on tour, following sporting events around as volunteers. One man, who had just arrived on Wednesday morning, was still looking for a hotel room—one that was affordable. Recommendations for locations in Salinas, Watsonville and Gilroy came from fellow volunteers.

There’s a comradeship on and off the course. It’s fun to see all of it. But this evening, we bid it all farewell. Apart from a conclusion, our stories on the 78th U.S. Women’s Open are written.

If you’ve followed any of the tournament, I hope you’ve enjoyed the experience, as well.