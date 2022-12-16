Holiday markets abound this weekend—meet local artisans while getting your seasonal shopping done.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, making a list of all the holiday gifts I want to give this year. Gift-giving can be stressful when it is accompanied by the expectation that you must find the perfect gift for every recipient. So I like to think of it more as an opportunity to show people that you’re thinking about them, and that you have ideas about what kind of item or experience could enhance their life.
We at the Weekly promote shopping at local businesses as a way to support the local economy and, ultimately, help shape the kind of retail scape you’d most like to live near. The last edition of our 2022 Local Shopping Gift Guide (all about last-minute gifts) is in the paper on newsstands now. It’s accompanied by a lovely story by staff writer Pam Marino about Fleurs du Soleil, a florist and boutique gift shop in Monterey.
I personally like to buy gifts from local artisans and small businesses because, in addition to all the above benefits, these gifts always come with a story. If you’re looking for gifts with a human story behind them, and you need some last (ish) minute shopping opportunities—you’re in luck this weekend.
First, on Saturday Dec. 17, Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside is hosting a pop-up marketplace, featuring all kinds of arts and crafts by local vendors. For Other Brother these markets are a regular, seasonal occurrence—this is the bar’s third annual winter edition.
Later Saturday night The Bird House—a living room concert venue in Monterey—is taking over the Pacific Grove Art Center for a holiday party featuring a songwriter showcase and an arts and crafts market.
Finally, on both Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 17-18) Monterey’s Dirty Girl Plant Co. is hosting a holiday market in its parking lot. Owner Kimberly Mozal has curated a different roster of artisans each day, plus there will be food and, of course, the verdant wonderland that is Dirty Girl to hang out in. For Mozal the market also doubles as something of a celebration—it’s been a year since she moved into this new, bigger location, and a year since she hosted a big opening bash. It’s time for another. “It’s so fun to get everyone together for something like this,” Mozal says.
Each of these markets will be a great place to meet local artists and craftspeople and learn their stories—you could even make a weekend-long circuit out of it. Happy gifting.
