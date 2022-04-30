How a gift by a late Pacific Grove couple is helping Ukrainian refugees get resettled.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about some of the surprising ways in which people are remembered after they die. In the case of Saul and Helen Moskowitz, who each lived to be older than 100 and who were married for 67 years, there was a $2.8 million bequest to a national nonprofit that is a big development success story and goes a long way toward fulfilling the Jewish National Fund’s mission.

In the late 1960s, the Moskowitzes retired to Pacific Grove (theoretically—Saul never quite stopped working, according to JNF, and got a retirement job at the Naval Postgraduate School, in addition to continuing to build and refinish furniture). He was born in 1918 in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Ukrainian Russian immigrants, who fled during a different era of violence. As a child, he worked as a newsboy. He went on to earn a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering at the University of Missouri, then joined the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.

Helen was the daughter of homesteaders and grew up in Nebraska and Colorado, and spent time writing for a local newspaper. At the time she and Saul met, she was working for a dry cleaning service, driving a truck to various docked ships. After five dates, according to JNF, they decided to get married.

“While they did not have children, they had many friends and various philanthropic endeavors which were dear to their hearts,” according to JNF. That included, of course, the $2.8 million gift, made in the summer of 2021, that prompted JNF to write a bit about the Moskowitz’s lives and send it to the Weekly. The nonprofit is sharing the story now because one of their priorities at the moment is helping Jewish Ukrainian refugees resettle and start new lives in Israel, not unlike Saul’s own childhood—a comparison the organization notes: “He learned what it means to start over in a new land, and his and Helen’s gift will aid immigrants doing just that.”

JNF’s work on this front is done primarily through partner organizations, such as the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev, which has helped hundreds of Ukrainian Jews get job training and search for job placements, and Nefesh B’Nefesh, which among other efforts runs a hub in Tel Aviv for immigrants to network and learn Hebrew.

It’s one way a late Pacific Grove couple is continuing to make an impact in the world, in a way far more consequential in light of current events than they might have anticipated before they died, Helen in 2013 and Saul in 2019.

There are, of course, other ways they made an impact that are a little bit harder to track down today. Saul and Helen were residents of P.G. for some 50 years, and he was known for sharing his love of furniture work with younger people learning it. It turns out that he was also a writer, at least of a super-short story that was submitted to (and published in) the Weekly’s annual 101-word short story contest in 2014.

“About Our Cat,” the story is titled. It reads:

When we moved in, we noticed many hummingbirds. Helen also noticed that our cat spent an inordinate amount of time in the backyard under some shrubbery. When Helen went back to see why, she saw that the cat had killed a hummingbird. Horrified, she scolded her, telling her that she was a very bad cat. The next day, the cat came in meowing loudly, carrying a little branch of a pine tree and laid it on Helen’s feet. The cat never killed another bird.

Of course, this might be a work of fiction. I prefer to think of it as part of the historical record of Helen and Saul’s life, not just as philanthropists who left a big-time bequest to a big nonprofit, but as people who cared about protecting the little guy—the hummingbirds—and Helen developing enough authority over their pet cat to persuade it to stop acting like a cat. There’s a sort of super-human magic in that, and perhaps a hummingbird somewhere in Pacific Grove today has the two of them to thank for its very existence.

