How a simple Q&A reveals this musician’s bravery and self-confidence.

Sara Rubin here, with music on my mind. I am thinking specifically about violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, who is profiled in a Q&A by staff writer Agata Popęda in this week’s edition of the Weekly in our Face-to-Face section. Wu played a bit, from a Dvorák concerto and J.S. Bach’s “Chaconne, Partita No. 2,” for Popęda and for staff photographer Daniel Dreifuss. While I haven’t heard her play, I still get a sense of the power and musicality Wu is capable of from the story and the photo.

An understated intensity comes through, something that can be hard to achieve in a Q&A format, which requires cutting and rearranging an interview to read well. Popęda says that’s simply because of who Wu is, and in a good Q&A, the person at its center is clearly revealed, even in an edited, compressed format like this.

“She is rather brave and self-confident,” Popęda says. Perhaps that is a requirement of a chamber music leader—unlike in a big symphony orchestra, there is nowhere to hide. A musician must be confident in every note, and yet unlike performing as a soloist, must also be in constant, active collaboration with just a few other musicians. It’s a unique format that I think probably draws brave and self-confident musicians.

Wu’s bravery and self-confidence comes through in the interview, reflected in her willingness to acknowledge in matter-of-fact terms that she has excelled musically since her youth. It’s refreshing to read the perspective of someone who is not shy to be proud of herself and her own work, and yet does not brag—it comes through as a sense of honesty and self-awareness.

Wu also expressed honesty and bravery in speaking to Popęda about her personal life, as well as her professional musical life. Part of why she and her husband chose Carmel Valley to make their home is they thought it would be a good place to start a family, and Wu is going through the painful and uncertain process of IVF, something she spoke about like she spoke about everything else in their interview: in matter-of-fact terms, something that she is working through.

When former artistic director Amy Anderson from Chamber Music Monterey Bay pitched the idea of a story about Wu, she emphasized to Popęda that the new leader “is an energetic power of force.” Whether or not you get to hear her play, I hope you also get that from reading the story.