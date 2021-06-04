Christopher Neely here thinking about the benefits and shortcomings of relying on visuals.
There are countless examples of visuals inspiring action. Let’s take pollution. We see plastic gyres swirling in the ocean, seagulls suffocating in cellophane. Some of us look down at the plastic water bottle in our hands and make the connection: Without us, that plastic is never produced, nor is it mismanaged to the point of unnecessarily harming the habitats of other species. The visual is all we need to confirm our footprint on nature. The visual is hard evidence.
What about impacts we can’t measure visually? Historically, I’ve been less enthused by calls to action where there is no image, no context or clear comparison, and only hypotheses and theories. It isn’t to say these calls to action are unimportant but, in lacking a visual, they lack the oomph that immediately ignites my soul.
It’s people like me who have been an obstacle for oceanographers trying, for years, to tell us about the noise pollution from the shipping industry and its harm to marine life. The shipping industry has been humming since the mid-20th century. Although there have been studies on how noise pollution harms marine mammals such as whales, oceanographers have had difficulty measuring how much noise pollution can be attributed to ships along their routes. To do that they’d need to halt or at least significantly slow global trade and tourism for an extended period, which would be pretty much impossible…
…Unless a highly contagious and deadly virus forced us into a global health emergency that shut down most human activity for months. While most ships were docked last spring, researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute were recording ocean noise levels just off the Monterey Bay. In a new study published by MBARI researchers this week, they found ships increased low-frequency ocean acoustic levels by up to a factor of about 100. The closest a microphone ever came to a ship was 15 miles.
Biological oceanographer John Ryan, the lead researcher on the study, says sound is to marine mammals as light is to humans. “They use sound for everything—to communicate, navigate, find food, reproduce, avoid predators, survive. If we pollute their environment with noise we can cause harm. Shipping noise levels have doubled every decade since the 1960s,” Ryan says. Some whales can live for 100 years. Ryan says this means many have experienced significant changes in their lifetime.
It may seem obvious that ocean noise levels would decrease with a halt in shipping; however, Ryan says this unexpected experiment allowed researchers, for the first time, to measure the impact of shipping noise and provide a comparison to quiet oceans. Ryan says a sister study out of UC Santa Cruz is measuring the stress hormone levels in humpback whales to compare between the busy and quiet ocean samples. This will help marine biologists understand the health impacts of noise pollution and launch efforts to advocate for change.
“Government says it wants to protect different species and habitats. We know noise is a major part of management strategy, but we can’t do anything without the science to inform the decision,” Ryan says. “This will provide the basic research and foundational knowledge we need to help understand the human footprint on nature.”
