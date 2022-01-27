How an upcoming auction demonstrates the deafness of bureaucracy.

Christopher Neely here, wondering what it takes to turn the ocean liner of bureaucracy around after it has already set out on a path.

Despite a grassroots community effort that began a decade ago and picked up last year, despite support from local government and agencies, despite a petition with nearly 2,000 signatures, despite our own congressman’s pressure campaign and despite a recent report from a federal board questioning the move, the old National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration building at 1352 Lighthouse Ave. in Pacific Grove is slated to go up for auction on Monday, Jan. 31.

This means the local project to turn the 4.3-acre oceanfront property on Point Pinos into a center for marine science and art is all but over. “We don’t have the money to buy it,” Steve Hauk tells me. Hauk, who owns the Hauk Fine Arts gallery in Pacific Grove, drew up the idea to turn the vacant federal building into the Center for Ocean, Art, Science and Technology, or COAST.

The idea rapidly garnered local support, receiving backing from City Council, the local chamber of commerce and the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History. Even Congressman Jimmy Panetta joined the campaign to take the property off the federal auction list and put it in local hands, sending strongly-worded appeals to the General Services Administration—the auction host—relaying obstacles the property would pose to a private owner, such as strict zoning overlays.

“Given these requirements I am not confident that any private buyer will be able to uphold all these provisions,” Panetta wrote in a Jan. 11 letter. “I believe the most successful and practical future for this property resides with an organization committed to marine research, education, and recreation.”

The opposition didn’t stop there. A Dec. 27 report published by the Public Buildings Reform Board, a federal board created in 2016 to see which federally-owned properties could be sold off to reduce costs, said the old NOAA building (which is marketed as “Azul Bay” by the GSA) didn’t meet the threshold to be considered a “high-value asset.”

No matter. The federal government had an idea to auction off “Azul Bay,” and the ocean liner of bureaucracy proved too cumbersome to turn around, even as the people it serves, the representative those people elected, and its own advisory board tried to get its attention. The auction opens on Jan. 31 and closes on March 9, “unless bids are received to continue the auction past this date,” a GSA spokesperson says via email.

However, there is at least one local agency happy about the prospects of an auction. Local alternative electric utility, Central Coast Community Energy, has voted on Jan. 21 to spend a $75,000 deposit fee to enter the auction for the property. The utility company would turn the building into its permanent headquarters.

