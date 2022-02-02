How creative writing can allow readers to feel connected to people and places outside themselves.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here. On Friday, Jan. 21, as my workday wound to a close, I took a walk. The sun was getting low but it was a beautiful day in Big Sur—crisp and clear. As I neared home again a ferocious gust of warm wind hit me, whipping up dust that swirled across the road and into my eyes. Some small, instinctual voice said: This wind is not friendly. It’s the kind that can tear down trees and power lines or whip up a fire out of next to nothing.

I quieted the voice. It’s January! It’s safe.

Hours later, by the time the power went out along the coast, I’d forgotten about my instinct. But of course now we know fire is exactly what happened—hot embers from a burn pile in Palo Colorado Canyon were lifted (and likely stoked) by the high winds, ultimately burning 687 acres (including under Rocky Creek Bridge and on the west side of Highway 1) and destroying one structure. It was a situation that, for many, upended the idea of a “fire season” and may well change how we think about responsible land management. As of today the Colorado Fire is “finalized,” per Cal Fire, at 98-percent containment.

But on Saturday, Jan. 22 it was just getting started. I spent the day feeling restless and unhelpful, worried about friends who were, or who might be, in the line of fire. I was in this frame of mind when an email landed in my inbox containing a poem written by Marie Butcher—a poem that now appears on the Forum page of the print edition of the Weekly published Jan. 27.

Butcher’s original title for the poem is “A World Flipped on Its Head”—the published version is edited for length. Here’s a snippet, further condensed:

How does the world get flipped on its head?

One minute you’re buoyed by the Milky Way, floating, feeling like you can touch the stars, hugging the galaxy –

You’ve been singing with whales, humming with hummingbirds, drinking in the most glorious sunset, as if the Creator were painting it and erasing it before your eyes.

…

You’re driving home on Highway 1,

and see an eerie red fog ahead. How could that be? Reflections from night construction?

No – it looks like an unearthly fiery red on grey.

You’re filled with dread – Your heart sinks.

You round the bend and there it is…

as you feared, a giant plume of smoke and flames

glaring blood red and orange assault you.

You’ve just turned the bend into the Apocalypse.

The world has flipped on its head.

It’s a prose-like poem, telling a vivid story while using poetic devices like linebreaks to fuel a driving, restless pace. Reading it on that Saturday I felt like it mirrored my own mental state. That, in my mind, is one of the best things creative writing can do—capture an experience that is at once personal and relatable, allowing readers to feel connected to people and places outside themselves.

Butcher calls it a “process poem”—she started writing immediately after returning safely home from a day spent in Big Sur. “It was something I felt I needed to process and write down immediately,” she says. Driving through the fire zone was “surreal,” she says, describing how people pulled over to the side of the road near Palo Colorado to watch the flames. “It was almost like looking at a movie of it.” Writing all the swirling emotion and adrenaline down “it did have a calming effect,” she tells me.

A poem is an unusual thing to read in the Forum section of the paper, a page generally reserved for traditional opinion columns. And frankly, not everyone on the Weekly’s editorial staff is as fond of breaking format as I am. But I’m glad Butcher shared her writing with us and we mixed up the form to give it a platform.

I also hope it inspires others to share their art with us. While we may not have a place for everything in print, I am always looking for local artists to feature in the Local Inspiration section of this very newsletter. You can submit your creation (painting, drawing, video, song, etc) here.

Last night brought more intense winds to the ridges of Big Sur and this morning, Feb. 2, I logged on to discover another winter fire, this one on the south coast near Jade Cove, had been reported. The Jade Fire is, thankfully, already mostly contained by the time of my writing.

