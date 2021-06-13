Marielle Argueza here, thinking about taking a walk on the nice wide sidewalks near my Seaside home. While many people don’t think about how projects like new sidewalks with ADA accessibility, pocket parks, or full-service libraries come to be, that’s all I’ve been thinking about in the months and weeks leading up to writing this week’s cover story.
The focus: how do we fund the things that we love about our cities? Not the sewers or parking lots, but our shared parks, free libraries, robust social services and low-cost recreation centers.
And… It's complicated. In a year of abundance funding a free trolley, or bookmobiles, can seem like a given. But as the 2008 recession and the pandemic-induced recession of 2020 (and counting), has shown me and perhaps you, it’s most definitely not a given.
Monterey Public Library staff was reduced, and their popular bookmobile is set to launch back up again, but at a minimal capacity, for example. Add to that all the things that people want in their city—especially in times of crisis—like increased social services. This was something Seaside reckoned with, and found a solution to, after calls from community activists who wanted a way to divert non-violent emergency calls away from the police. Just thinking about the numbers makes me feel overwhelmed.
A solution that has been gaining traction is to fund these services straight from city coffers. Activist groups like Baktun12, Building Healthy Communities and MILPA have pushed this solution forward in recent months with a simple message: If city representatives want to show a long-term commitment to improving the quality of life of their residents, don’t wait around for grants, or outsource services to nonprofits only to take away the funding in a year. Put your money where your mouth is and build it into the city budget.
Something must be working. The groups showed up at the June 8 Salinas City Council budget meeting, where in a 4-3 vote, the council voted against a $1.39 million increase to the city’s police department. It wasn’t the budget that the groups hoped for, but it was a compromise built into the budget.
I see where that can be helpful, but what if the city doesn’t have (or allocate) enough money? That’s where city services—most notably libraries and parks—have to get creative with nonprofit fundraising or partnerships. If you’ve ever seen a fundraiser for your local library or park, it was probably through some kind of “Friends of such-and-such library,” or “Friends of so-and-so community garden.” Those nonprofit branches raise funds for everything from new book materials to hiring new staff when city budgets are insufficient. They can even fund new infrastructure. Marina’s library (which is part of Monterey County Free Libraries), was once housed in a strip mall, next to a video rental store. Thanks to donors, it’s now an expansive, airy and modern building situated on the prime lakeside property, with all kinds of services, community rooms and book programs.
There’s a lot of give and take in budget discussions and through all my interviews—not just in this story but all stories related to the budget—it is so rare that any party walks away happy. Fully funding a recreation center can mean tough conversations about raising prices down the line. Giving out hefty grants can really jump-start a parks program or a community garden, but what happens when those funds run out?
Suffice to say, I don’t envy the job of city managers.
