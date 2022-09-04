How human disruption of the environment created a perfect ecosystem for Lyme disease.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, trying not to think about ticks. This is challenging, because the tiny, creepy arachnids are ostensibly the topic of this week’s cover story in the print edition of the Weekly, and there’s a much-larger-than-life-sized specimen staring at me from the front page of the paper as I write this.

More specifically, the story, written by freelance reporter Jimmy Tobias, is about Lyme disease. It explores the history of the disease back to its emergence in the small town of Old Lyme, Connecticut, and how it has spread since. Today, Lyme is the most common vector-borne disease in the country, and some estimates place the number of new cases as high as 476,000 per year. It’s a large, and growing, problem.

How did this happen?

“The short answer: heedless human meddling with Mother Earth,” Tobias writes. “We pull at the strings of nature, and the consequences of its unraveling are impossible to reckon…Lyme and other tick-borne pathogens have emerged from ecosystems that have been disturbed, fragmented, and fractured by intensive human development. Ballooning deer populations, second-growth forests, suburban and exurban growth, habitat degradation, predator eradication, wildlife extinction – these and other factors have set the stage for the surging presence of Lyme.”

The good news is that compared to the eastern U.S., Lyme disease in California remains relatively rare. From 2013 to 2019, the state Department of Public Health reported 904 new cases. Still, it is around. And Santa Cruz County had the highest incidence rate over that 2013-2019 time period with 76 cases, or 4 cases per 100,000 people.

It’s an informative story—one likely to teach you a thing or two about how zoonotic diseases (diseases that spill from animals to people) work and how human activity can create the perfect environments for these pathogens to thrive. It’s also one that may lead to taking your next post-hike tick check a little more seriously.

Read full newsletter here.