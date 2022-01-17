How Martin Luther King Jr.’s words from April 3, 1968 still resonate today.

Dave Faries here, reflecting on two speeches I didn’t hear until much later and a day in my life that has been plundered by time until only a few torn shreds of it remain in my memory.

The day was April 4, 1968. We were in Chicago, where my dad was attending a convention, presumably of the Illinois Speech and Theater Association—he was a professor of rhetoric. One of the two speeches was delivered that day, not too far away in Indianapolis by presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy.

“I have bad news for you, for all of our fellow citizens, and people who love peace all over the world,” he began after asking the crowd to put down their signs. “And that is that Martin Luther King was shot and killed tonight.

“Martin Luther King dedicated his life to love and to justice for his fellow human beings, and he died because of that effort,” Kennedy continued after a moan from an audience that had been waiting for some time and had not yet learned of King’s assassination.

Earlier in the day, my mom had taken us on a field trip to some of the city’s museums, although I was just 6 and my brother 4—perhaps it was to keep us from tearing through the hotel, which was our habit. At the end of the day’s outing, however, we found it impossible to get back to the downtown hotel.

White employees at the last museum were anxious to rush home. They kicked us out before closing time and didn’t even allow my mom to make a quick call. Fortunately there was a phone booth nearby, but that wasn’t helpful.

A Black cab driver was fearful of carting a white family under the circumstances. A backlash to the shooting—“considering the evidence there evidently is that there were white people who were responsible,” Kennedy informed his audience—was breaking out in many cities, including Chicago.

Thirty-nine people died across the country during the “Holy Week Uprising” and some 21,000 were arrested. But there was no such unrest in Indianapolis.

Many historians attribute the peaceful mourning to Kennedy’s address—which was improvised on the spot—but the reason is likely more complicated. Still, the words struck home. Anger in the wake of the assassination was not missplaced, he said, adding an empathetic personal note. “I can only say that I feel in my own heart the same kind of feeling,” Kennedy assured them. “I had a member of my family killed, but he was killed by a white man.”

The night before, King spoke to an audience in Memphis, hoping to rally the community behind a strike by the city’s sanitation workers—a blue-collar cause graced by the lofty Mountaintop speech.

Many can recite King’s rousing conclusion with its promise and premonition of not only his own death, but also just how easy it is to falter in the long campaign toward a better America. Kennedy’s speech captured the day. King’s speech was for us to draw inspiration and guidance from, for however long the struggle for justice and equal opportunity will take.

“I see God working in this period of the 20th century in a way that men, in some strange way, are responding,” King told listeners. “Something is happening in our world. The masses of people are rising up.

“We’ve got to see it through.”

I feel that we’ve let King and the others who suffered the brunt of hatred during this first push for justice and equal opportunity down. Like so many on the front lines, King had been stabbed, beaten, showered with projectiles, blasted with fire hoses, snapped at by police dogs, jailed. They persevered through it all.

King got us started toward the nation we should be, but we relaxed, let our guards down. The progress so far is certain—gains in rights and opportunities for women, people of color, those with disabilities, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants without citizenship. Resistance remains, however—not just solidly entrenched, but actively working to reduce those gains and deny access to equal rights.

We’ve allowed those who openly stand for injustice and white supremacy to shape our laws in Congress, to again occupy the Oval Office, to dominate sources of news and information.

What King said on April 3, 1968 resonates today. He observed that the nation was sick, in need of mending then. That remains the case now. He said we existed in the right moment. In the second half of the 20th century we could bring change. We also exist in the right moment today. The opportunity for the majority who favor a just nation to bring positive change about remains before us.

He challenged us to act without violence and to keep it up for the sake of others, and for our salvation. Both King and Kennedy on those two momentous days urged us to play a part, for America’s sake. Neither would live through 1968, but their words still carry the same power.

We eventually made it back to the hotel. Some time later, my dad—who idolized King and would have grudgingly voted for Kennedy (“too conservative, but he would get us out of Vietnam”)—added those words to a course he taught on great speeches.

These are the words of a great American, words to remember today and the next and each day of our lives.

“Well, I don't know what will happen now. We've got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn't matter with me now. Because I've been to the mountaintop. And I don't mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land. And I'm happy tonight. I'm not worried about anything. I'm not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

