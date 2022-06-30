How Monterey County is preparing for the holiday weekend ahead.

Pam Marino here, marveling at how two years ago, leading up to Fourth of July, some Monterey County beaches were abruptly shut down in a play to discourage tourists from flowing to the coast amid rising Covid-19 case numbers and the possibility of more state-mandated shutdowns.

Lots of tourists still showed up, but they were mostly daytrippers who didn’t stay overnight. On top of beach closures, Covid forced the cancellation of all the traditional Fourth of July festivities where we like to gather such as pancake breakfasts, parades, picnics and musical performances.

We are still in this pandemic and yet this year all the popular holiday activities are back in full force: Monterey’s Fourth of July Parade; Pacific Grove’s reading of the Declaration of Independence; Monterey County Pops! in Carmel; King City’s Fourth of July Celebration.

“We’re excited. It’s a big weekend and things are looking up,” says Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. O’Keefe says based on their projections, hotels in the county could expect a 90- to 92-percent occupancy rate over the holiday weekend, “which is extra great because this is a three- and possibly four-day weekend.” (They projected 90-percent occupancy over Memorial Day and it landed close at 88 percent.)

A large influx of overnight visitors will bring cash to hotels, restaurants and other attractions that faced a sharp decrease in business in 2020 that has yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, as well as tax revenue to cities and the county.

That kind of influx also brings big challenges (see Christopher Neely’s story in this week’s paper about Big Sur as one example) and O’Keefe knows it. The MCCVB has been promoting a “responsible travel” message since before the pandemic and continuing throughout.

This weekend the bureau is placing teams with electronic “destination inspiration” kiosks tomorrow evening at the inaugural downtown Monterey First Friday event and at Fisherman’s Wharf and on Cannery Row to educate visitors about how to visit responsibly, as well as alternative places to visit away from the usual tourist attractions to spread people out. (See the Weekly’s recent cover story about a Monterey County stay-cation for more ideas.)

The bureau has also teamed up with the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to offer information to visitors at its office at El Estero Park, 353 Camino El Estero, Monterey. Since MCCVB shut down its visitor center next door last year, the chamber opened its doors to assist tourists Mondays through Fridays. They announced yesterday that they’re expanding their hours to weekends, starting with this weekend. Visitors will find brochures and another electronic kiosk loaded with constantly updated information about attractions, events, restaurants and more.

Speaking of those electronic kiosks, they link to the MCCVB’s See Monterey Virtual Visitor Center, which you can download to your smartphone for free from any app store. The bureau soft-launched the app in February. So far they’ve had over 2,300 mobile downloads with 2,500 desktop users.

The stat O’Keefe is most interested in is the over 1,200 “partner hand-offs,” meaning when a user goes directly from the app to a business linked there. Users will also find information about parks, beaches, museums, art galleries and local events.

O’Keefe says the teams, kiosks and app are all tools in promoting “responsible behavior in addition to promoting our incredible experiences.”

“It’s a big weekend but we’re working collectively with the community to make sure it’s a good weekend, a safe weekend and a responsible weekend for all,” says O’Keefe. “We want people to come back.”

