Celia Jiménez here, wondering if one day I'll be a homeowner, especially after realizing that the median price in California has reached an all-time high. Prices fluctuate based on supply and demand and, unfortunately for would-be homeowners, the supply of residential units in the state is less than stellar.
The city of Salinas is no different than the rest of the county or the state; it is also facing a housing shortage. Alfred Diaz-Infante, president and CEO of nonprofit affordable housing developer CHISPA, told me it has been over 20 years since Salinas had enough housing supply.
Building affordable housing is a key priority for several council members in cities across Monterey County, including Jon Wizard of Seaside, Tyller Williamson of Monterey and Anthony Rocha and Carla Vivana González, both from Salinas.
Back in 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Housing Crisis Act to increase the number of homes built and accelerate the permitting process. Locally, cities have their own approaches to making a dent in the problem.
In Salinas, the city has taken different measures over the years to address the housing shortage and attract developers. One of them is letting developers pay impact fees over time rather than paying a lump sum up front. Monterey County Housing Authority Development Corporation will pay impact fees for Parkside Manor Housing Development, a senior housing development located on Parkside Street near the Salinas Sports Complex, over the course of 55 years.
Another measure is the adaptive reuse ordinance in downtown, which will allow developers to convert existing buildings 50 years or older into housing units. They won’t have to meet density, open space or parking requirements. The Dick Bruhn building and Greyhound Bus Station could take advantage of this ordinance. “We’re looking forward to seeing more adaptive reuse projects in the downtown and in the area surrounding the downtown,” Megan Hunter, director of community development in Salinas, told me.
In the past, residential projects had to pay development impact fees by the time construction companies obtained their building permit. Now, they pay them once they get the certificate of occupancy. “It just makes the cost of financing the housing project cheaper,” Hunter says.
Other changes include permitting developments at government properties, such as schools districts, or charging development impact fees depending on the size of the project instead of a standard amount, as used to be done.
Other proposals the city is exploring include changing zoning at the city’s parking lots to mixed-used to use them for residential development, and making the tiny home building process easier.
Hunter says the ultimate goal is to increase housing and affordable housing, and they are looking for creative ways to achieve it. This includes providing affordable housing for the farmworker community, the workforce for the region’s biggest industry, that lives in the city. “We would really like to see more housing for our farmworker families, which comprise the majority of the labor workforce,” Hunter adds.
Having more homes available could result in more affordable rent and buying prices in the region and it would allow more people to become homeowners. The challenge remains how we get there, but cities like Salinas are making progress.
