David Schmalz here, puzzling over a vexing question: What is the best way for the media to cover climate change?
It’s a subject I’ve long paid attention to, and personally I just look at the facts and go from there. At no point in my life have the facts been good—though I did have some ignorant bliss in my younger years.
A few days ago, I stumbled across a July 4 article that caught my attention in Anthropocene, a scientific magazine. The headline of the story is: “The media covers only a narrow slice of climate research—one that inspires fear over action.” The subhed is “Climate change research is much more diverse than what the public hear from in the media, new study finds.”
The argument stopped me in my tracks—if there’s good news, I sure would like to hear about it. The only potential get-out-jail-at-great-expense cards I know of involve geoengineering, and they aren’t great, they might not measurably help, and they could be disastrous to rely on.
On the not-so-good-news front, the hottest three days in world history happened last week, and the second of them was July 4, the same day the Anthropocene article was published. The next day, July 5, was even hotter, not to mention the torrential floods currently happening in Vermont and New York state, and the deadly heat in the Southwest.
The phrase “new normal” has often been tossed about, but it’s a useless phrase, because normal no longer exists—we are on a trajectory.
It all reminds me of a lecture I attended in May at a World Affairs Council of the Monterey Bay dinner, where the visiting speaker was Daniel Nussbaum, a professor of geopolitics and energy at Naval Postgraduate School. In his presentation, Nussbaum showed his projections of fossil fuel consumption going forward for the coming decades, and it was headed nowhere but up.
Meanwhile, I was seated at a table with four Monterey High students who had just participated in an academic competition in Washington D.C. about world affairs, and when Nussbaum finished, he asked if there were any questions. My hand shot up.
“The elephant in the room that you didn’t mention was climate change,” I said to him, “and I'm sitting here at a table with young people—what would you say to them about that?”
Nussbaum responded, “I would tell them to be optimistic.”
The theory of Nussbaum’s case is that human ingenuity always triumphs. Essentially: we’ll figure it out, eventually. I know enough about climate change to know how hard the solutions are, and I have a good sense of the challenges, just from the sheer scale of them—humans put billions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. So saying “we’ll figure it out” is a line of thinking I find dangerous, but completely on par with humanity. We’ve always figured things out in the past, so we can surely figure them out later, right?
The paper highlighted by Anthropocene states that “Our analysis shows that the local consequences of climate change, which could make feel people (sic) more concerned…are virtually absent in the media.”
Here at the Weekly we’ve published many stories about the local consequences of climate change. But this is an interesting argument and it brings up a question: how do you think the Weekly could better frame its climate coverage to inspire behavioral change among its readers? I’d love to hear your thoughts.
