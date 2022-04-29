How to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.

Agata Popęda here, wondering what to do first on this event-packed weekend. Among many other options, Saturday, April 30 is Independent Bookstore Day—a one-day national event that promotes and celebrates the very existence of indie bookstores, their staff and their patrons alike.

There are ways to celebrate around the county. In Carmel, River House Books (208 Crossroads Blvd.) hosts no less than seven local authors doing readings and signings, as well as local musicians, a scavenger hunt, an arts and crafts table, prizes and treats from Lula’s Chocolates.

Attention: The staff are dressing up as their favorite literary characters and encourage everyone else to do so, too.

The festivities start at 11am with story time by Nina Ashton, balloons and activities for the little ones. Then, gradually throughout the day, local writers will come by to meet-and-greet their fans. You will get a chance to meet Glodean Champion, the author of Salmon Croquettes (YA literature), Alyson Kuhn (author of I Hear You, a book about talking and listening to people with Alzheimer's), Wanda Straw (Sasha Noodle String Theory, YA again—a darkly funny story about learning to trust the unknown), Joanna Fitzpatrick (Artist Colony, a novel based in Carmel), Sharon Randall (World and Then Some, a novel) and Kathryn Gualtieri (the author of Murder in the Pines), who will talk about her upcoming mystery.

Readers will also enjoy a 10-percent off sale on all regularly priced books. Until 1pm, the sale covers writers with last names that start with letters A-L. If you are looking for Sheakespere, Thackeray and Whitman, your browsing time is 1-4pm. Regardless of the alphabetic order, River House Books promises music, face painting, games, treats and drawings every hour. (Click here for the detailed timing of all activities.)

Meanwhile, Downtown Book & Sound in Salinas (213 Main St.) will mark the day with a range of specials, many focused on local authors. The shop is also still at work on its National Poetry Month book drive, aiming to get more diverse books into school libraries around Monterey County. In general, if you value independent local bookstores, Saturday is an especially good day to show up and help them thrive.

Independent Bookstore Day was started in 2015 by Samantha Schoech, a writer, copywriter and editor and the Northern California Independent Booksellers Association, with over 400 independent bookstores participating in the first event. The bookstores that participated noted an 85-percent increase in profits that day.

Fun fact: The oldest independent bookstore in the world is in Lisbon, Portugal, known as Livraria Bertrand. It opened in 1732 and is still in operation.

