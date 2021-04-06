Marielle Argueza here, checking in wearing yoga pants and a loose muscle tee, and thinking about the home workout I’m about to do after I write this introduction. I get that it’s Tuesday, which means an extra-long workday for the Weekly folks, while we produce Thursday’s paper. For me, that would normally mean wearing my comfiest jeans and my loosest button-up, or a presentable but airy jumpsuit. Tuesdays are no time for “hard pants.” Welcome to the pandemic, where every day at my home office is ultra-casual and super-functional Friday.
I have a friend who has been working from home for years prior to the pandemic. I asked her once before the pandemic, what her secret was to staying productive. Working at home, for me at least, means being a short drive or run to the beach or steps away from a comfy couch. Comfy clothes in the Before Times? That’s too much temptation to not do anything. But her? She told me that without fail, she needs to be fully dressed, as if she were going into a real office. Dressing up to go nowhere, if you will.
I don’t know if people are dressing up to go nowhere as work-from-home situations are increasingly the norm. But I do know we are buying more sweats and fashion houses and clothing retailers are pushing loungewear, pajamas, sweats and athleisure. It’s true in the thrifting and second-hand world too. Cortina Whitmore, owner of Catalyst Consignment in Monterey, says a lot of her business is based in selling comfier clothes with popular brands like Lululemon and Athleta.
“A lot of my business is comfy clothing. I’ve been selling more things like yoga pants, sweatpants, jeggings, oversized sweaters, things like that. It’s a large part of my business,” Whitmore told me in a recent interview for a story I wrote on pandemic fashion.
Whitmore pointed out that wearing sweats all day isn’t necessarily the healthiest for our mentality, siding indirectly with my friend who dresses up to go nowhere. But she also says as things do start opening up, there isn’t anything to fear about wearing real clothes again. Offices everywhere have already been ditching ties and three-piece suits in lieu of more functional clothing. Heck, journalists who work in corporate office environments have stereotypically horrendous fashion sense anyway, according to movies like Spotlight.
The old me would cringe at this trend. I love my clothes. I don’t buy a lot, but when I do it’s probably a classic piece or something that is cut so well I’d never want to let it go. I used to silently judge people who wore yoga pants, a sweatshirt, and flip-flops to the grocery store.
But now I get it. My athleisure pieces, my ever-growing rotation of sweats, my hoodies and my oversized sweaters—they’re the pieces I retreat to when there is nobody I have to impress. But even my trench coat is loose and made of breathable materials. My jeans do have stretch. My favorite black loafers are dressy and casual. So even if I want to feel human in my attire, there are little details in my fashion choices that give me some kind of comfort, some kind of ease. Whitemore is right. I am wrong.
So today, with nowhere to go, a need to exercise and to sit in front of a screen, yoga pants and muscle tee it is. But one day soon it’ll be comfy jeans and a nice button-up with effortless loafers people will compliment. I might even wear some jewelry.
