How Youth Orchestra Salinas is evolving in the pandemic era.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how getting close to any form of art can be a life-changing experience.

Youth Orchestra Salinas has made music education accessible to students from first through 12th grade for over 10 years. Students learn about rhythm, reading music and playing different instruments. They also have access to a collection of expensive musical instruments their families might not be able to afford on their own.

YOSAL is currently experiencing some exciting moments. Ameena Maria Khawaja, executive director at YOSAL, says they are restructuring the program. All instructors—besides teaching kids how to play an instrument—will also have the opportunity to perform in the community. “Our goal is to bring a high level of classical music to Salinas,” Khawaja says. In the fall the orchestra will start a peer mentoring program where older students will help their younger peers and learn leadership skills. “It really creates a beautiful, beautiful situation where the younger students are looking up to the older ones,” Khawaja says.

During the pandemic the nonprofit, as with many others, moved online and was able to hire teachers from all across the country. “It's really hard in this area to find really high-level musicians and educators who have the availability to teach, so what we did was we utilized our network of professional musicians,” Khawaja says.

Numbers tripled and they had over 300 students. Khawaja says online learning eliminated one of the main burdens students face: the lack of transportation. But she also admits online learning has its limitations—“You don't have a teacher there showing you how to hold your bow or…helping one-on-one with how to learn things.” YOSAL is currently using a hybrid online and in-person model, and in January they plan to come back fully in-person.

When asked why they didn’t keep the program online since it attracted more students, Khawaja says YOSAL is about more than learning to play an instrument. “We are helping people learn discipline and accountability and communication, through playing in an orchestra and through learning an instrument,” she says.

For some students, their time at YOSAL impacts the direction of their lives. That includes students like Alan Truong, 22, who has dedicated half of his life to music and is the subject of a story in the print edition of this week’s paper. Via YOSAL, Truong learned different instruments, including the bassoon, and he will soon embark on a new journey at famed Juilliard School in New York where he is set to study the art of conducting an orchestra.

If you want to hear the work YOSAL does firsthand, you can attend their free spring concert which takes place at 7pm on June 2 at the Fox Theater Salinas. The concert will include classical music, some Latin music and music composed by Latino composers.

