Hurry up—and then wait—is the pace of disaster and recovery. But waiting is the hard part for many.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how the speed of time seems to change during a disaster. For residents of Pajaro, many of whom were awoken in the middle of night after a levee breach, the first minutes and hours of evacuation moved fast—grab belongings, get out and get safe. For the first responders, time was of the essence, working to locate and rescue people from floodwaters, knocking on doors to alert them and going in with high-clearance vehicles and even boats to get people and pets to safety.
The super-speed, adrenaline-fueled moments of that first weekend of disaster are nowhere to be seen now on the Main Street Bridge just outside of Pajaro. Instead, it’s a slowed-down place where dozens of people are gathering each day in Watsonville—just north of the river and just over the county line—lingering and waiting for answers about what’s next. Minutes and hours and days pass as neighbors commiserate with each other, but nothing changes. People want to walk across the bridge and go home, but they are blocked by Monterey County sheriff’s deputies and private security who are holding the evacuation line, now 10 days after evacuation orders were first issued and nine days after the flood.
Ruth Ruiz wants to get home to get the carpet torn out as soon as possible, even if her home isn’t habitable. “I am just concerned about what’s going to be growing in my home when I get back,” she says.
To Ruiz and many others, time is of the essence, but the wait continues. In Pajaro, state and county officials are conducting inspections to determine when neighborhoods and structures are safe to reenter, either for remediation or for habitation.
The message from county officials, delivered day after day in press briefings, has been consistent—in essence, trust us; we are working as fast as we can, and will only allow you to return to a safe place.
To some residents, that rings hollow. Even if health and safety officials are checking on conditions now, in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, what about the slower-motion health disasters unfolding all the time?
“I live super close to [agricultural] fields,” says Cindy Valencia. “We’ve been living there a long time.” Valencia’s son has asthma, so whenever they smell chemicals applied in the nearby fields, they close the windows and doors; she says she wishes her family could receive notifications before pesticides are applied in proximity to their home.
As officials respond to the immediate disaster at hand, they are attentive to the presence of chemicals in people’s homes, and the hazards and smells they might bring. They are attentive to structural safety. But what about the long-term issues—exposure to chemicals, overcrowded housing, mold—that people experience on a regular basis? There is much-deserved emphasis on equity as county officials talk about their response in Pajaro, but what about equity after the flood is just a memory?
Ruiz has little faith that Pajaro will get much attention moving forward. It’s a community caught in between jurisdictions, closely linked to Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, but governed by Monterey County, something that long-term residents and leaders say leaves it neglected.
Once the disaster is over, Ruiz predicts: “We’re going to be forgotten—we’ll be off the map again.”
I hope she’s wrong. But to residents of Pajaro who had been requesting levee upgrades for decades, it seems there is little reason to be optimistic—the emergency response will eventually end, and the sense of urgency will end with it.
Meanwhile, the waiting on the bridge continues. Residents are eager for updates and for resources they say are hard to find. There are ample resources being offered at county-operated shelters, but hundreds of residents are staying elsewhere. (Valencia is staying with her mom, where she can do laundry and keep washing the clothes she and her daughter left with. Ruiz and her family are afraid to stay in a crowded shelter—her dad, who survived a recent heart attack, can’t risk catching Covid or another virus that might mean missing upcoming medical appointments.)
County officials reiterated in a briefing today that shelters and nonprofits are the best places to get information. But for the group of dozens on the bridge, there are just lots of questions, primarily: When can we go home?
For Pajaro residents seeking information, one central place to go is a town hall meeting happening tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 21) at 6:30pm at the resource center at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E. Lake Ave. in Watsonville. (The fairgrounds is also host to the largest shelter, currently home to 375 evacuees.)
“We’re using old-school and new-school ways of communicating, because that’s the important thing, getting information to people,” Monterey County Public Information Officer Nick Pasculli said in today’s briefing. But Valencia and Ruiz and dozens of others say information is hard to come by.
County Supervisor Glenn Church says that’s the nature of a disaster—people scatter and it’s hard to reach them. His personal commitment, he says, is to make sure the government responds—maybe faster than it’s used to responding—and that going forward, Pajaro isn’t neglected again.
“I’m not going to forget about them,” Church says. “I am talking about trying to put it back better than it was.”
Meanwhile, residents keep on waiting, and hoping, on the Main Street Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.