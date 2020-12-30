I have a New Year’s confession to make.
Good afternoon.
Marielle Argueza here, and I have a confession to make. Since I was 18, I have never celebrated New Year’s Eve in Monterey County.
Usually, I’d find myself with several strong cocktails and a bottle of Champagne at my favorite San Francisco cocktail bar, ABV (Alcohol by Volume). One year I was in London watching fireworks. Last year, I was with a friend in Santa Cruz bar hopping. The next morning, I would wake up in a room that wasn’t my own, in a city that I didn’t call home.
This year is going to be…fill in the blank. 2020 has been some kind of year and I’ve been thinking a lot about how to celebrate my favorite holiday. I still want to drink too much and wake up the next morning ready to live another chapter. I don’t yet know what cocktails I’ll serve, but I’ll drink them. I don’t know if it will just be me and the dog counting the seconds before midnight, but I’ll be counting. I don’t know what music I will dance to, but I will dance. And I don’t know what goals I’ll have for 2021, but I’ll make progress.
As we enter 2021, I think it’s good to realize that the pandemic won’t just end or life won’t go back to normal when the clock strikes midnight. That will help us manage our expectations. But we’re making headway, and that’s enough reason to celebrate.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
