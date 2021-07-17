I consider myself lucky having grown up close to natural resources. In Marina, I was able to explore the dunes and foggy coastline. (Give me a misty morning on a craggy shore over sunny, white sand beaches any day.)
On Fort Ord, instead of attempting to play on the run-down and rusty playgrounds, I ran wild in the old oak trees with only the occasional case of poison oak. In high school cross country, I ran under fragrant Monterey pine trees and raced in all different parts of the county, from the rolling hills near the wetlands of the Elkhorn Slough in North County to the woodlands near Stevenson School.
I didn’t necessarily have a family that hiked, so if it weren’t for this everyday accessibility and closeness of nature, I don’t think I would have the same sense of ownership, pride and protectiveness about our environment that I do. It was heightened when I covered South County and I’d take long trips through rolling hills that bloomed green, purple and yellow in the spring—and when I met people who just wanted better neighborhood parks and a wider sidewalk to get there.
So I was overjoyed when I found out that the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to suspend day-use fees for anyone who visits county parks, effective July 1. Though greenery wasn’t in short supply when I was growing up, I know ownership, pride and protectiveness about our shared green spaces is in part a muscle that had to be built through feel, through sight and through repeated moments of breathlessness and appreciation.
If the difference between educating future stewards or feeling apathetic about environmental issues is a matter of dollars, I say it’s good policy to find the dollars.
