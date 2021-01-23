If we only value our shared spaces at their surface level, we’ll miss the richness of their history.
Good Morning.
Marielle Argueza here. In this week’s issue, I reported and wrote a story about the Moon Gate Plaza located in Salinas Chinatown. It has been at least a decade in the making and today, there are big plans to make an arts and culture hub in tune with the historic significance of the six-block neighborhood.
I interviewed seven people on the project: people involved in convincing the city of Salinas to make the Moon Gate Plaza more than just a low-income housing project—historical consultants, visual and public arts instructors, and of course, artists.
I was in awe of the buy-in from all those involved in the project and the willingness to listen to each other. I was impressed by the level of cooperation and (let’s face it) a level of patience—that’s a rare observance nowadays.
All of this hard work for one building, in a six-block neighborhood, that is rarely remembered for what it was to so many Asian immigrants back in its heyday: a place of transition, rest and a home.
This group showed me why places that may look rough now are worth saving. If we only value our shared spaces at their surface level, we’ll miss the richness of their history.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
