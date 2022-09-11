If you care about housing, now is the time to get involved in the local democratic process.

Pam Marino here with an important message about your community: Now is the time to tell your city council or board of supervisors how you want it to look over the coming decade.

Not two years from now, or three, or five or more. I mean starting now through December 2023, you need to participate in the democratic process if you care about how your community looks, feels and operates.

Why now? Because in the next 16 months every city and county in the Monterey Bay area must redo their housing plans as required by the state of California. As I spell out in the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, jurisdictions have to plan for a certain number of housing numbers for the period between 2023 and 2031.

It’s part of the process known as the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, called RHNA (pronounced REE-NAH), that takes place about every eight years. This past April, every city and county in our region got its RHNA number. Now the state wants them to make sure they remove barriers to developers to ensure jurisdictions get as close to their numbers as possible.

The state’s new demands are in response to the great unmet need for affordable housing. We are in a housing crisis and it's pushing too many people further and further down the economic ladder.

Jurisdictions have until Dec. 15, 2023 to present updated housing plans, called housing elements, to the California Department of Housing and Community Development to show how they’re going to answer the crisis.

Expect your local government to hold hearings about updating its housing element, which will include specific rules for new housing projects. This is your opportunity to get involved and help shape what your community will look like into the future.

If you show up arguing against adding any more housing, you will be disappointed. You know that old saying you can’t fight city hall? Your city hall can’t fight the Capitol, or at least it’s highly unlikely. If a jurisdiction’s housing element does not meet standards set out by new laws, and does not facilitate adding more housing, HCD has the power to take cities or counties to court, impose fines and even take away their ability to make independent housing decisions.

If you believe strongly in adding more housing, this is your best shot at influencing the process. Let planning commissioners, city councilmembers and county supervisors know you support removing barriers to new housing so that more people can afford to live closer to where they work in safe, affordable housing.

My story serves as a primer to understand how the RHNA process works and what’s ahead over the next 16 months. If you want to know how many units your community is expected to plan for, see the online extra with all the numbers.

