Illegal tree removal fuels a reckoning in Marina.

Celia Jiménez here, remembering how the trees were one of the first things I noticed—and liked—about Monterey County when I came to the area back in 2014. Over the past months, I’ve learned many residents are similarly passionate about keeping large trees in their neighborhoods—like Rebecca Lee from Pacific Grove, who tried to save a 100-year-old elm in Jewell Park, or the letters the Weekly received after Christopher Neely’s report on the clearing of eucalyptus trees in Big Sur and Elkhorn Slough.

Tomorrow, the city of Marina will hold a special meeting and one of the items on the agenda is a discussion about tree removal, including compensation for trees that are removed illegally and changes to ensure compliance with regulations.

This meeting was triggered after the developer Marina Community Partners removed some trees near Second Avenue, part of The Dunes development. Back in March, we received some emails from concerned Marina citizens, saying the trees on Second Avenue were removed illegally. They described the trees as important to preserve “the historical urban forest of Monterey Cypress on former Fort Ord.”

Mayor Bruce Delgado says this is actually the second time developer Marina Community Partners has removed trees illegally. About a year ago the developer cleared coast live oak trees in the second Phase of the Dunes at the east of Hilltop Park, he says.

Marina’s current ordinance holds that trees can’t be cut during the nesting season, from February to May. (A subcontractor for Marina Community Partners cut the Second Avenue trees down on March 21, according to a report from Marina Community Development Director Guide F. Persicone to the City Council.) “There was no biological survey for bats or birds and we don't know what wildlife could have been lost when those trees were cut down; there were no observations made before the trees were cut down,” Delgado says.

Delgado says the city and the developers are working with Marina residents to make sure it won’t happen a third time, and to rebuild residents’ trust. According to Persicone’s report, at a community meeting on May 2, Marina Community Partners “apologized to the community for inadvertently removing trees and pledged to work closely with the city of Marina to ensure this mistake does not happen again.” They also agreed to keep an additional 24 trees going forward, beyond what was previously approved.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

How to balance tree removal—necessary to some level, to make way for new construction—with protecting existing habitat is a sticky issue everywhere. But the underlying idea is that developers hold up their end of the bargain.

The city’s current ordinance requires replacing illegally removed trees at a 6-1 ratio. “That's not going to satisfy anybody,” Degado says, adding that six little trees doesn’t make up for the benefits a large tree provides.

City Council will discuss different options on Tuesday. These include keeping some large trees or moving them to a different location (which is more expensive than cutting down a tree) or making sure trees don’t get damaged during construction.

Undoubtedly, trees are a very important aspect of our landscape and local ecosystem. If you are interested in voicing your opinion you can tune tomorrow, May 10, at 6pm during the special Zoom meeting.

Read full newsletter here.