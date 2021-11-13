Aga Popęda here, encouraging you to have a “Color Experience” with Tee Anderson at The Shop this weekend.
The artists at The Shop (1271 Tenth St., Monterey) are not afraid of hard work, or putting paintings up for short, intense weekend exhibits during which they try to sell their work and promote their community of artists. They all have day jobs, after all. This weekend the show going up is by Tee Anderson—a collection of 19 pieces and one painted surfboard he will be presenting throughout the weekend. The big opening took place Friday night, but you can still go see the exhibit from 12-5pm today, or on Sunday.
“The oldests two pieces here are 5 to 6 years old,” Anderson says a few hours before the Friday opening. “But this one here, ‘The Cave,’ was completed, I don’t know—maybe three weeks ago.”
Anderson is a queer trans resident artist at The Shop. Originally from Pennsylvania, he always wanted to live in California and be a surfer. He moved to the area in 2010 with his wife. Anderson’s primary interest is oil on canvas—he started painting in this style about five years ago after years of focusing on acrylics, he says. In an area where traditional seascape painting is king, Anderson chooses to change the physical environment into a psychedelic wonderland.
When not working on canvas, he combines his passion for surfing and art by reclaiming old surf relics and painting them with lively sea creatures in bright acrylics. Being a self-taught artist has allowed him to buck convention and push boundaries that formal education can limit.
For the exhibit, Anderson made his own frames for paintings and constructed a wall that will go down Sunday night (with a little help from some friends). No reservation is required—unless you want wine and cheese, in which case you should go to The Shop’s website, scroll down and follow the appropriate link. You can also support the artist by making a donation. “All of my family is on the East Coast,” Anderson says; “But my wife is here and my best friend is coming on Sunday. Like I said, I have a lot of people coming. I'm a little nervous because that’s my first big exhibit, but sure, tell your readers everybody is welcome.”
For more information check out The Shop’s website and Anderson’s Instagram page @blueteestudios.
-Agata Popęda, staff writer, aga@mcweekly.com
