Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the volunteer work that members of Citizens for Sustainable Marina and other residents do on a regular basis—from picking up trash to planting local trees, helping clean the train tracks for a new neighborhood attraction and lending a hand to local Girl and Boy Scouts as they fulfill their Bronze and Eagle Scout projects.
Mayor Bruce Delgado, an active C4SM member and botanist, says kids reach out to him every year asking about projects they can do for the community. Previous projects have included paintings on an electrical box in Reservation Road, and planting and watering local flora at the Los Arboles Sports Complex. “Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts are really important for our community,” Delgado says.
One such Boy Scout is Antony Ortiz, a 15-year-old Marina resident who is hoping to achieve the Eagle Scout rank—the highest in the organization. Ortiz is part of Troop 60 based in Spreckels. He’s currently doing his Eagle Scout service project, in which Boy Scouts help the community and practice their leadership skills.
Ortiz is organizing volunteers to help build a total of four planter boxes with lids near the Marina Library. They’ll be working this Sunday at Locke Paddon Park Community Garden (located at 192 Seaside Circle in Marina). He’s been working toward this for two months—getting information, purchasing materials and designing the boxes.
“I'm really grateful for the support I’m getting,” Ortiz says.
Delgado says the new boxes will provide a space for residents interested in gardening, especially after the Goodwill Food Garden Project on Imjin Parkway recently closed.
There are currently nine planter boxes in place (six of them come from the Goodwill Garden) and after Sunday’s work day—with plans to install three more—that number should increase to 12. And that’s just the beginning—the area near the library could potentially host up to 100. And they can be used for all kinds of gardening projects including growing food, making a pollinator garden to attract butterflies and insects or growing a native garden to generate seeds.
As with volunteer-led projects, it starts with showing up, one person and one planter box at a time. Volunteers are needed tomorrow, Sunday June 27, from 9am-3:30pm. Those who gather will build lids for the existing bed and then, at noon, the Eagle Scout project will start and three new boxes will be constructed. Volunteers will be rewarded with free water and food—and the opportunity to do something positive for the community.
It is always refreshing to see volunteers doing what they can uplight their neighborhoods. I hope some of you can give Antony a hand so that he can complete his service project. See you there.
