I have a newsletter problem. If the subject head isn’t interesting, I won’t open it. But without fail, I always open former Marina City Councilmember Frank O’Connell’s monthly newsletter because the format is so unique. It always begins with a month-long calendar full of obscure events.
Did you know July 4 is also Sidewalk Egg Frying Day? Did you know this month there is not only a Blueberry Day on July 7, but also a Blueberry Muffin Day four days later? Ice cream gets several features with National Ice Cream Day on July 18, but not before National Peach Ice Cream Day on July 17. Then it’s National Vanilla Ice Cream Day on July 23, but not before National Make Your Own Sundae Day on July 21.
Taking a break from food-related days, my favorite this month is Pandemonium Day on July 14, dedicated to disorder. This could mean drinking coffee from a different cup for me. I’m into it. One I won’t be celebrating? All Or Nothing Day on July 26, which discourages “waffling or procrastination” according to holidayinsights.com. Waffling is part of my writing process.
How do people celebrate all these obscure events? This week’s To-Do List has some suggestions.
